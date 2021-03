Absolute scenes all round. In the weekend review Haqeeqy looks group class, Top Rank form is questioned, while Lord North and Mishriff look formidable.

Dan Skelton and his call for additional graded races has Kevin apoplectic and he reiterates his call for a female jockeys allowance. All of this and listeners questions answered in the bullseye show.

