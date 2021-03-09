Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Listen to the latest Betfair's Weighed In Podcast

Weighed-In Episode 48: Lee've It Out

By Sporting Life
09:56 · TUE March 09, 2021

It’s the last Weighed-In before the Cheltenham Festival, so a busy show with lot’s to get through.

Gordon Elliott, the relationship between the IHRB and the BHA, Lee Mottershead and jockey fines are just some of the topics discussed. While, in the weekend review, both Tony and Kevin were suitably impressed with Cloth Cap, agreeing that he will go off favourite, and take some beating, in the Grand National.

The Shunter did the business for Kevin on Saturday, but what race will he go for at the Festival, is the question. The County Hurdle, Ultima and Coral Cup are the races in focus for the eighth and final week of ‘Footsteps To The Festival’.

TC picks out a nice 16/1 chance in the County Hurdle while Kevin gives a honourable mention to Koshari in the Coral Cup’’

Click here to listen to the Befair Weighed In Podcast

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content