Weighed-In Episode 48: Lee've It Out

Gordon Elliott, the relationship between the IHRB and the BHA, Lee Mottershead and jockey fines are just some of the topics discussed. While, in the weekend review, both Tony and Kevin were suitably impressed with Cloth Cap, agreeing that he will go off favourite, and take some beating, in the Grand National.

The Shunter did the business for Kevin on Saturday, but what race will he go for at the Festival, is the question. The County Hurdle, Ultima and Coral Cup are the races in focus for the eighth and final week of ‘Footsteps To The Festival’.

TC picks out a nice 16/1 chance in the County Hurdle while Kevin gives a honourable mention to Koshari in the Coral Cup’’

