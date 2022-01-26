Bryony, the first female jockey to land the coveted ‘King George VI Chase’ on her beloved ‘Frodon,’ and who won the Grade One ‘Betfair Tingle Creek’ on ‘Greaneteen’ this season joins 12 time Champion trainer, Paul Nicholls, two time Champion Jockey, Ryan Moore, plus popular TV pundits, such as Kate Tracey, Kevin Blake and Vanessa Ryle, as a Betfair contributor.

Laura-Jane O’Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Betfair commented today: ‘’We are delighted to welcome Bryony to the Betfair Ambassador family. Just like Betfair, she has been an innovator in her field. Rising from Champion Conditional in 2019 to establishing herself in the top echelons of National Hunt Racing. Not easily done in such a competitive environment.

"Her admirable work ethic and sense of fair play are a reflection of our own values and we are excited by the prospect of working with a genuine role model to generate great content, which will not only serve our customers but will also help showcase Horse Racing to the wider public in a positive and collaborative way."

Bryony Frost added: ‘’I’m super excited to become a Betfair Brand Ambassador. Being part of the Ditcheat team, with Paul Nicholls, means I’ve seen first-hand how great a crew they are to work with and some of the cool Horse Racing content they produce.

"This is a very important part of the season with all the Spring Racing Festivals fast approaching and we have some really exciting plan over the coming months."