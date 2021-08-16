Bryony Frost ended a tumultuous week on a high when steering Greaneteen to victory in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

On Wednesday she gave tearful evidence to the British Horseracing Authority disciplinary hearing into her allegations of bullying against fellow rider Robbie Dunne and here she was landing the Grade One feature for Paul Nicholls. With odds-on favourite Chacun Pour Soi fluffing his lines with a poor round of jumping Frost found herself in front going to the final fence. From there on the partnership were never going to be beaten, Greaneteen powering up the hill to win by five-and-a-half lengths from stablemate Hitman (12/1), providing his trainer with a remarkable 12th win in the race.

Frost said: “I got over the last, but it felt a very, very long way up the hill! We were riding for everything we were worth. “I can’t speak. I landed over the last and thought ‘I’m going to get caught, somebody’s going to come and get me. I can hear them, I can hear the crowd!’. “We won the Tingle Creek. I absolutely can’t believe it. I can’t tell you what it (reception from the crowd) means, to feel the support of everyone here is huge. Nicholls – whose previous Tingle Creek heroes include Kauto Star and Master Minded – was quick to pay tribute to Frost.

He said: “It has been a difficult week for Bryony, of course it has, I don’t think anyone would want to be in that position, but she has handled it well. To come back and ride a Grade One winner, that says everything about her and what a professional she is, so full marks to her. “She has done nothing but improve and improve and while she has had a few little issues off the course and on the course, that will be put behind her soon. She will keep riding winners like this and it will soon be history. Top girl.” Of his latest winner, he said: “He is improving enormously all the time. Today was the best I have ever seen him look. He is a young horse and he wasn’t beaten far last year and we probably didn’t ride him right. “We didn’t have enough belief in him to be honest, but he stays on really strongly now and you can ride him differently. He was beaten two lengths in the race last year and I know he has improved more than that.

“He is a real live contender for that (Champion Chase) and obviously loves it around here, but obviously the Champion Chase will be his target now. “I knew he had run at Exeter and that was his prep run to take the freshness off him and then he had a month’s real hard work between then and today. When he went by the winning post with a circuit to go, I knew he would be thereabouts because he had dropped the bridle and was relaxed and since Exeter we have not missed him. “The improvement since Exeter has been enormous. You saw him in the paddock today – he stripped fit, he is improving and he won that very nicely. “He won a novice chase at Ascot off 135 and he is now 160-170 and has improved tremendously.” He went on: “I was pleased with Hitman. He is only a five-year-old. He will have plenty of big days. He is improving and getting stronger all the time. For a five-year-old, that was a very good run from him as well. The best is yet to come from him.”

Treble delight for Nicholls If the roar that greeted Bryony Frost’s win in the Tingle Creek at Sandown Park on Saturday almost lifted the roof of the grandstand, the thrilling finish between Highland Hunter and Deise Aba in the Betfair Exchange London National Handicap Chase was almost on a par. The pair slugged it out in testing conditions up the hill after the last and in the end it was the Paul Nicholls-trained Highland Hunter (9-1) who took the spoils by a nose under Harry Cobden. Nicholls, securing a quickfire double after Greaneteen’s Grade One success under Frost, said the win in the extended three-and-a-half-mile test was more of a shock.

Highland Hunter edges a Sandown thriller

“That was really a prep race for the Welsh National. I have to be honest with you, I didn’t think he was ready,” admitted the Ditcheat handler. “I have never seen him travel better or jump better. He obviously blew up jumping the second-last, and harry has accepted it, but he stayed on strong. “He will go to Chepstow now with a 4lb penalty as he can’t be reassessed. He will improve for that run. I only trained him for that race. I was going to give him one race, then Chepstow. “To be fair to Keegan, who rides him every day, he has been telling me all along he has improved. And he was right. And carrying 11st 12lb as well, first time out it was a real good performance. Just the job. I was amazed. “The ground was always going to suit him with that bit of overnight rain. It is good to be racing on some decent ground. I’m pleasantly surprised by that one. That’s how I would sum it up.”

Samarrive completes a treble for Paul Nicholls