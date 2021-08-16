The pair are among eight five-day declarations for the Sandown Grade One, a race the Irish champion trainer has won once before with Un De Sceaux in 2016.

Captain Guinness is another potential Irish raider for the Henry De Bromhead team while Shloer Chase winner Nube Negra leads the home defence in the absence of Shishkin.

Paul Nicholls could run both Greaneteen and Hitman with Cheddleton and Defi Du Seuil completing the field.