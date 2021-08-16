Willie Mullins has left both Allaho and Chacun Pour Soi in Saturday's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.
The pair are among eight five-day declarations for the Sandown Grade One, a race the Irish champion trainer has won once before with Un De Sceaux in 2016.
Captain Guinness is another potential Irish raider for the Henry De Bromhead team while Shloer Chase winner Nube Negra leads the home defence in the absence of Shishkin.
Paul Nicholls could run both Greaneteen and Hitman with Cheddleton and Defi Du Seuil completing the field.
Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr said: "Chacun Pour Soi is heading the market at 6/5 but there has been some support for the Shloer winner, Nube Negra, who finished a length in front of the favourite in the Champion Chase. He is 2/1 from 11/4. Greaneteen, who was just a half-a-length behind Chacun Pour Soi in the same race is 7/2 from 5/1."
The Betfair Tingle Creek – Sponsors Odds: 6/5 Chacun Pour Soi, 2/1 Nube Negra, 7/2 Greaneteen, 10/1 Captain Guinness, Allaho, 20/1 Hitman, 25/1 Defi Du Seuil, 100/1 Cheddleton