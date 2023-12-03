Betfair Tingle Creek Chase preview: Captain Guinness set for Jonbon clash

And while Jonbon is four pounds clear on official ratings de Bromhead is looking forward to the clash between the pair in the prestigious two-mile contest, which he previously won back in 2011 with Sizing Europe.

Since that contest both horses have gone on to make winning comebacks at Grade Two level, with Captain Guinness registering back-to-back victories in the Fortria Chase at Navan and Jonbon taking out the Shloer Chase at Cheltenham.

It will be the second time the pair have clashed on the racetrack with Jonbon coming home three and three-quarter length winner the last time the two met over course and distance back in April in the Grade One bet365 Celebration Chase.

De Bromhead said: “Captain Guinness is in good form, but Jonbon was impressive the other day at Cheltenham. However, we will go over there and take our chance, although I’m sure there will be plenty of other good horses in the race as well.

“He ran really well behind Jonbon at the end of last season. If we do decide to change anything to (to try and get closer to Jonbon) we will be keeping those cards close to our chest.

“It would be great to see him win a Grade One sometime. All he needs to do now is get one at the top level now on his CV.”

As for the gelded son of Arakan’s last time out victory, the Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning trainer believes it was an all-round solid display with no one aspect standing out.

De Bromhead added: “We were delighted with his comeback at Navan. He looked really well and was in great form. He jumped great and travelled really well. I thought everything he did was good and we were all very happy."

Although Captain Guinness might have only tasted victory once last season the Knockeen handler was pleased with how the campaign panned out given the manner of the eight year old’s efforts in defeat.

He added: “He might have only won one race last season but we were delighted how the campaign went. He was second in the Champion Chasse, and second in the Celebration Chase at Sandown and second in the Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas so you can only be delighted.

“Obviously you would love to be winning these races, but he is so consistent which is brilliant. He might be overlooked by some, but he is certainly not forgotten by us. We love having him around as he is a good consistent horse.”

