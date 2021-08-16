David Ord's guide to the field for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase as Nube Negra joins Chacun Pour Soi at the head of the sponsors' market.

ALLAHO Three weekend entries and you’d fear Sandown would be the outsider of three for the brilliant Ryanair Chase winner. He dropped to this trip when chasing home Chacun Pour Soi at Punchestown, a performance Timeform rated just four pounds below his Cheltenham win. If he was to step in to represent Closutton then the current price clearly is too big but it’s a wait-and-see game with him at the moment, connections seemingly leading towards John Durkan at Punchestown on Sunday. CAPTAIN GUINNESS A very capable – if accident-prone – two-mile chaser, he was good when beating Andy Dufresne at Naas last time. That leaves him with a mountain to climb in this though and the Hilly Way at Cork is an alternative engagement.

CHACUN POUR SOI At the time of writing he’s drifted to 13/8 which is surely too big? They got the tactics wrong in the Champion Chase where he was still on the bridle when in front jumping the last – and that third, a length behind Nube Negra, was his only defeat of the campaign. It was also 17 pounds below the Timeform rating he ran to in both the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown and William Hill Chase at Punchestown in the two runs that sandwiched Cheltenham and if he turns up on his A-Game it’s going to take a mighty performance to lower his colours. If he gets free-wheeling around here he could be some sight. CHEDDLETON Ran a cracker when third to War Lord in a graduation chase at Carlisle and is entitled to come forward for that – but not by the 30 pounds he’ll need to win this. Smashing prospect though. DEFI DU SEUIL Beat Un De Sceaux to win this in 2019 and was sent off a 2/5 chance for the Champion Chase the following spring but pulled up behind Politologue and they haven’t managed to get the wheels back on since. There wasn’t much encouragement – following a breathing operation – when fourth behind Lostintranslation at Ascot on his return. The jury’s out with him at the moment – and might be heading in with their verdict after Saturday.