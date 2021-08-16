David Ord's guide to the field for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase as Nube Negra joins Chacun Pour Soi at the head of the sponsors' market.
Three weekend entries and you’d fear Sandown would be the outsider of three for the brilliant Ryanair Chase winner. He dropped to this trip when chasing home Chacun Pour Soi at Punchestown, a performance Timeform rated just four pounds below his Cheltenham win.
If he was to step in to represent Closutton then the current price clearly is too big but it’s a wait-and-see game with him at the moment, connections seemingly leading towards John Durkan at Punchestown on Sunday.
A very capable – if accident-prone – two-mile chaser, he was good when beating Andy Dufresne at Naas last time. That leaves him with a mountain to climb in this though and the Hilly Way at Cork is an alternative engagement.
At the time of writing he’s drifted to 13/8 which is surely too big? They got the tactics wrong in the Champion Chase where he was still on the bridle when in front jumping the last – and that third, a length behind Nube Negra, was his only defeat of the campaign.
It was also 17 pounds below the Timeform rating he ran to in both the Ladbrokes Dublin Chase at Leopardstown and William Hill Chase at Punchestown in the two runs that sandwiched Cheltenham and if he turns up on his A-Game it’s going to take a mighty performance to lower his colours. If he gets free-wheeling around here he could be some sight.
Ran a cracker when third to War Lord in a graduation chase at Carlisle and is entitled to come forward for that – but not by the 30 pounds he’ll need to win this. Smashing prospect though.
Beat Un De Sceaux to win this in 2019 and was sent off a 2/5 chance for the Champion Chase the following spring but pulled up behind Politologue and they haven’t managed to get the wheels back on since. There wasn’t much encouragement – following a breathing operation – when fourth behind Lostintranslation at Ascot on his return. The jury’s out with him at the moment – and might be heading in with their verdict after Saturday.
Second to Politologue in last year’s race and won the Celebration Chase back here in the spring so clearly the track suits. Not at his best in the Haldon Gold Cup on his return but a chance of hitting the frame if back on song.
Failed to justify favouritism in the very same Haldon Gold Cup – for the very same stable – but still shaped well when edged out by Eldorado Allen. This has been the target since and more is clearly needed stepping back into a Grade One, but he’s completely unexposed at this trip and connections have seemingly lost little faith. Cheekpieces a potentially interesting addition too.
In front of Chacun Pour Soi when touched off by Put The Kettle On in the Champion Chase and returned with an impressive win in the Shloer at Cheltenham. That represented an improved performance and it will be fascinating to see how he goes here. 13/8 looks short though but would set us up for some race if he was tracking his fellow market leader on the bridle going to the last.
CONCLUSION: At the time of writing Chacun Pour Soi and Nube Negra are 13/8 joint-favourites with the sponsors. Strong preference at the prices would be for the Irish raider who – the Champion Chase apart – has looked a cut above in this division. If he was to fluff his lines – or not turn up – Hitman is of interest for a yard who have a fantastic record in the race and who have long thought he is the right type for it.