Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Chacun Pour Soi in action in the Betfair Tingle Creek
Chacun Pour Soi in action in the Betfair Tingle Creek

Betfair Tingle Creek Chase: Chacun Pour Soi fails to fire

By Sporting Life
18:07 · SAT December 04, 2021

Jockey Patrick Mullins felt Chacun Pour Soi might be a carrying a knock of some sort as he failed to jump with his usual fluency in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

Sent off the 8/13 favourite, the Irish raider trailed home last of the five runners having made a series of mistakes as he tried to make all the running.

“He felt like he might be feeling something, but he didn’t fire today,” the jockey said.

“He was perfectly sound when he pulled up. He didn’t jump like he can. I was surprised he wasn’t attacking the fences and when I asked him he just didn’t do that. He never jumped like he can. It wasn’t to be today.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING