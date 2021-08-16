Sent off the 8/13 favourite, the Irish raider trailed home last of the five runners having made a series of mistakes as he tried to make all the running.

“He felt like he might be feeling something, but he didn’t fire today,” the jockey said.

“He was perfectly sound when he pulled up. He didn’t jump like he can. I was surprised he wasn’t attacking the fences and when I asked him he just didn’t do that. He never jumped like he can. It wasn’t to be today.”