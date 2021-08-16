Betfair Sprint Cup tips: Full guide to runners

Matt Brocklebank looks ahead to the weekend's major domestic Group One - the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock Park.

ART POWER

Art Power storms ahead of his rivals at Ascot

Won four in a row from the end of his juvenile season to mid-summer last year but yet to taste success at anything higher than Group Three level and he's starting to run out of excuses a bit when it comes to operating at the highest level. Keeps running well enough in defeat but holds no secrets now and will do well to better last season's fourth in this event.

BRANDO

Glen Shiel beats Brando in a thriller

Genuine veteran of the sprinting world and owes connections nothing after amassing over a million pounds in prize money. Still searching for that elusive 10th career success, though, and unlikely to add to his sole course win which came via a handicap contest back in September 2015.

CHIL CHIL

Chil Chil

Has progressed and progressed since starting out handicap life from a lowly mark of 63 just a couple of years ago and certainly isn't out of place dining at the top table based on her runs in the Darley July Cup and Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes. Taken off her feet early on at York, which was understandable, but came home well to just miss out on fourth and the return to six furlongs here will help her find her rhythm, in theory. Seems unlikely to be any ground issues either, though whether she's quite up to winning at this level has to be in some doubt.

CREATIVE FORCE

James Doyle celebrates as Creative Force wins the Jersey

Three-year-olds have traditionally done well in the Sprint Cup and six have won here in the past decade, including Godolphin-owned Harry Angel. This year the 'boys in blue' have a progressive and versatile sort in Creative Force, who didn't do a whole lot wrong when fifth - beaten two lengths - to Starman in the July Cup. Arguably a bit below that form when edged out by Kinross in a Goodwood Group Two since, but any easing of the ground would suit and his proven stamina for further (won 7f Jersey Stakes on soft) should see him staying on at the business end.

EMARAATY ANA

Emaraaty Ana and Andrea Atzeni

The Gimcrack winner from 2018, he'd been out in the wilderness rather since winning at Salisbury three Septembers ago but showed plenty of the old spark when landing good market support in a relatively minor event at Hamilton before proving the point when second behind Winter Power in the Nunthorpe last time. Taken in isolation that's among the best pieces of 2021 form on offer here so - if an intended runner - it's surprising he's still available at such a big price, especially as moving back to six furlongs is entitled to prove a benefit.

GARRUS

Garrus (nearside) gets on top at York

Always held in pretty high esteem and, after a run of decent performances in stronger company, registered a deserved first Group-race victory at Deauville on Sunday. This would be a quick enough turnaround, clearly, but he's gone back-to-back on two previous occasions in his career and almost pulled it off again earlier this season when winning at Wolverhampton before going down a neck at Newbury less than a month later. Interesting one at huge odds if connections decide to roll the dice.

GLEN SHIEL

Hollie Doyle on Glen Shiel

Can usually be relied upon to run a solid race and he went down fighting, albeit beaten a length and a quarter, when second to Dream Of Dreams in the corresponding race 12 months ago. Ran right up to that level when second to the same rival in Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot this summer, though two subsequent efforts have tailed off a bit. Usually at home in the autumn as he loves a thorough test at the trip but far from certain to get his conditions and another place is probably the best he can hope for as he's not getting any younger.

GUSTAVUS WESTON

Gustavus Weston is home in front at the Curragh

Never raced at Group One level and yet to step foot out of Ireland too, which are both fairly considerable snags when it comes to his chances in this field. Not that he's out of place class-wise, however, as he's looked better than ever as a five-year-old this term and really motored home despite conceding weight all around in a Curragh Group Three last time. He races close to the pace which can often be a boost for sprinters on this track, while he won't mind too much what the weather does, though some rain would presumably be preferable.

HAPPY ROMANCE

Happy Romance swoops to win the Hackwood Stakes

Enjoyed a lucrative time as a two-year-old and proved she's very much trained on this season. Well placed to win at Listed and Group Three level but very little in her profile to suggest she has genuine top-class aspirations and she'll need a handful of rivals to run well below their best if she's going to follow up July's narrow victory in a bunched finish ahead of Diligent Harry and Tabdeed.

NANDO PARRADO

Nando Parrado wins for Clive Cox and Adam Kirby

Raced over seven furlongs and a mile since his juvenile days which included a 150/1 shock win in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. Winless since but showed a lot more promise in the first-time blinkers over seven at Newbury following a 56-day break and if that's helped take the freshness out of him then it's not hard to see him being reasonably competitive here. Placed twice in Group Ones last year (soft and heavy ground) but a top-level breakthrough might be asking too much on decent ground given he has over a stone to find with the pick of these rivals on official BHA figures.

STARMAN

Starman put up a sizzling display in the July Cup

Looked the emerging force of the six-furlong scene when winning the Duke of York with something to spare at the Dante Festival in May and rubber-stamped that impression with a taking performance in the July Cup at Newmarket. However, not for the first time soft ground seemed to blunt his natural talent when looking to make it a hat-trick in the Maurice de Gheest at Deauville most recently. Connections will have their eyes on the skies here but the forecast looks kind enough at this stage and on good ground, back at the bare six furlongs, he'll be very hard to beat.

SUMMERGHAND

Summerghand (right) wins the Abernant

Hard as nails and right back on song with a sweeping success from the back of the pack at Newmarket last Saturday. Obviously much more to deal with back in Group One company now and even his very best would probably leave him a little short of the required level. Also prefers a stiff finish with tired horses coming back to him, so plenty of reasons to look elsewhere for the winner.

SUPREMACY

Supremacy wins the Middle Park

Trainer Clive Cox has worked his magic with a three-year-old in this race in the past (Harry Angel, 2017) but this colt is looking something of a challenge this time around, having ended 2020 with a tall reputation. His Middle Park Stakes win still lingers in the memory but finished weakly twice since then, including with blinkers tried in the July Cup last time, and a sizeable leap of faith is required if siding with him this weekend.

VADREAM

Vadream (right) in action at Royal Ascot

Strong-travelling filly who hasn't quite been able to deliver on the promise of her comeback third to Alcohol Free at Newbury in the spring. In fact, her sole career success came on debut in a Newcastle maiden so she's going to have to make up a lot of ground in one motion if she's to set the record straight on her first ever Group One assignment. Could be weaving her way past a few beaten rivals late on but unlikely to have the raw speed to really trouble the judge here.