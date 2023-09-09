Betfair Sprint Cup report and replay: Regional claims Group One glory

Trainer Ed Bethell saddled the biggest winner of his career as Regional (10/1) got the better of Shouldvebeenaring (50/1) in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

All eyes were on favourite Shaquille as he looked to extend his remarkable winning run to eight and while he was restless in the stalls, he jumped out smartly this time and led the field down the far side. However two furlongs out it was clear all was not going well for the market leader as first Mill Stream and then a host of other rivals swept past him. James Doyle eased him down and he finished last of ten. Regional was among the first of those to make his move and was in front a furlong out but the runner-up looked a huge threat as he followed him through and for a stride or two looked to hit the front inside the distance. But Callum Rodriguez, like Bethell tasting his first success at Group One level, conjured a renewed effort from Regional who hit the line hard to score by a neck. Believing (66/1) ran a huge race in third with Swingalong (14/1) fourth having ploughed a lone furrow by the stands’ rail.

“I’m just over the moon. I’m in an incredibly fortunate position, to take over from my father, and my parents have been big supporters of mine,” said a clearly emotional Bethell. “I never thought it would happen (winning a Group One). A huge ‘thank you’ has to go to Barbara Jones, who rides this horse every day – she doesn’t go on holiday because she wants to make sure he’s in tip-top form. She’s the important one here, along with the rest of my team at home. I’m just the lucky one to have my name on the ticket. “We bought this horse just to win a race and he’s taken these guys (owners) on a tremendous ride. This meteoric rise is down to the team at home and we’ve just been incredibly fortunate.” Trip key to Regional win Bethell felt the step up in trip was key to Regional’s performance, adding: “He was able to travel in his comfort zone, which he wasn’t in the Nunthorpe. The whole complexion of the race changed at York with Live In The Dream going so quick and fair play to him, but we were rushed off our feet. “Today we were so much more comfortable at this trip at this level. I thought maybe he’d gone too quick and he’d get swallowed up, but he was one of the last to come off the bridle. I can’t believe it really.” The trainer is keen to let the dust settle before firming up plans for his stable star. He said: “I’ll enjoy today and tonight and get back to it tomorrow morning. I don’t know where we’ll go next, the owners might want to go to America, but I’ll just see how the horse is first and make a decision. Genuinely, I don’t think words can describe how I’m feeling. I told myself if we finish in the first five we’ve done well. When we won a handicap over six furlongs here two years ago I couldn’t believe it. I thought ‘I’ve done my job now, he’s won a race, maybe the owners will stick with me’. Did I ever think he could go and do this? No. These sort of days I hope will go a long way to helping the yard achieve what I want it to.” Rodriguez – also winning his first Group One – said: “It was an amazing performance by the horse and what a story it’s been with him this year, being picked up for 3,500 guineas. The journey he has taken his syndicate on is just amazing. It was very smooth as he hit the gates very well and was in a good rhythm all the way and every time I asked him he responded.”

A moment to savour for the Regional team (Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club)