Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Listen to the Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Racing Only Bettor | Episode 79 | The Jazzy Blues

By Sporting Life
16:34 · FRI March 26, 2021

The Lincoln in Doncaster is the feature race this weekend and TC is throwing two darts, at massive prices, in the flat season curtain raiser.

Dan Barber is very sweet on one of Nicky Henderson’s in Newbury off a mark of 122 and he needs a change of luck for his P&L.

Kevin, dishes the dirt on recent revelations from Aidan O’Brien about Santa Barbara. It is a big weekend of Racing across the globe so Dubai is boxed off and Naas on Sunday is covered.

Click here to listen to Betfair's Racing Only Bettor Podcast

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content