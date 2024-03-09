Betfair punter cases out for £21,532 in nick of time at Sandown

With the first five horses in the bet all winning the intrepid punter was looking at a payout of £335,000 should his final pick win.

The aptly named Bangers And Cash was the sixth leg and as the race was being run the customer took the inspired decision to cash out of his bet and secure the payout.

Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr said: "Fortunately for the customer they cashed out as the race was being run as the horse went on to finish third and his last leg was also beat.

"It’s great to see a small stake customer use the cash out tool to such great effect."