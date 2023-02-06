Trained by Emmet Mullins, the seven-year-old was having his first outing in 409 days when an easy winner at Doncaster in November off a lowly mark and had no trouble in following up a week later at Wincanton.

Subsequently bought by JP McManus, he will be attempting to become the first Irish-trained winner of the race since Michael O’Brien’s Essex in 2005.

McManus holds a strong hand with the Willie Mullins-trained Icare Allen, Jonjo O’Neill’s Petit Tonnerre and Nicky Henderson’s Ordinary Joe.

Henderson could also be represented by the top weight First Street and Impulsive One, while there is further Irish interest in the shape of Lorna Fowler’s Colonel Mustard.

Paul Nicholls has two left in, Hacker Des Places and Rubaud, as has Gary Moore with Teddy Blue and Yorksea for a race he has won three times in the past.

Last year’s winner Glory And Fortune, Harry Fry’s Gin Coco and the Chris Gordon pair of Highway One O Two and Aucunrisque also feature.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr said: "23 go forward at the 5 day stage and it’s a strong list headed by Filey Bay at 11/4"

"Hacker Des Places has been very popular in recent days and is now 6/1 from 12/1, while Highway One O Two is another attracting support. He’s 10/1 from 16/1."

The Betfair Hurdle - Sponsor Odds: 11/4 Filey Bay, 5/1 Gin Coco, 6/1 Hacker Des Places, 7/1 No Ordinary Joe, 8/1 Monviel, , 9/1 Icare Allen, 10/1 Highway One O Two, 12/1 Rubaud, 14/1 Aucunrisque, Colonel Mustard, First Street, Glory And Fortune, 16/1 Master Chewy, Teddy Blue, 25/1 Deere Mark, Onemorefortheroad, Petit Tonnerre, Tritonic, Yorksea, 33/1 Faivoir, Impulsive One, Restitution, 66/1 Glorious Zoff