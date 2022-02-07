Onemorefortheroad was a notable absentee after 16 horses were left in Saturday's Betfair Hurdle at Newbury.

Neil King’s seven-year-old prominent in the ante-post betting at around 10/1 but was taken out of the contest on Monday. “He’s just suffered a slight setback, so we’re not going to be ready in time. It’s just a minor problem. Hopefully he’ll be back out as soon as we can get him right,” said the Marlborough handler. "It’s a minor one but annoying it’s come at this time, but that’s horses. There will be another day.” The weights are headed by Soaring Glory, who could bid to become only the second horse to win back-to-back renewals. Jonjo O’Neill’s charge would emulate Rosyth, who took the first two runnings in 1963 and 1964, though the Nicky Henderson-trained Geos struck in 2000 and 2004.

Paul Nicholls is looking to Knappers Hill giving him a third victory in the race after Pic D’Orhy in 2020 and Zarkandar in 2012. The six-year-old is a novice with just three runs over hurdles under his belt, the latest coming in the Grade Two Kennel Gate at Ascot where he was third to Jonbon. “We confirmed him this morning, he’s in good shape and its been his aim for a little while,” said the Ditcheat handler. “It’s quite common now that we aim some novices that we feel are quite well handicapped at this as they have a good record in the race. “This looked the obvious race after Ascot because having won two novice hurdles, he’d have a double penalty, but this is a nice race for a nice horse to run in. “He’s off a nice mark and in what is sure to be a fast-run race, it should suit him better than at Ascot, but that has turned out to be quite a nice race.”