Filey Bay is 3/1 favourite with the sponsors for the Betfair Hurdle after Gaelic Warrior was taken out of the Newbury showpiece at the latest acceptance stage.

Willie Mullins will now decide between a valuable handicap at the Dublin Racing Festival or graded novice hurdles for his charge - leaving nephew Emmet with the market leader. Filey Bay, owned by JP McManus, has won his two starts in England this season at Doncaster and Wincanton and is preferred in the market to Harry Fry's Gin Coco and No Ordinary Joe, another to carry the McManus silks.