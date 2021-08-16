Betfair Haydock Sprint Cup preview & tips: Who will win Saturday’s big race?

Check out our analysis and big-race verdict for the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on Saturday as we predict who will win the Group One showpiece.
Starman is a strong favourite here as he bids to bounce back from his defeat in soft ground in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville a month ago. On his July Cup form he’s the one they all have to beat but he is short considering he’s on a retrieval mission.
Creative Force would be the obvious alternative on softer ground, as he needs a test at six furlongs, but he looks vulnerable here over a fast six and speedier types, like Art Power, could well come to the fore.
Glen Shiel could’ve done with softer ground, too, but Emaraaty Ana relishes fast ground and comes in here on the back of a career-best effort in the Nunthorpe.
Chil Chil and Happy Romance represent the fillies and mares with the former also coming into this on the back of a good run in the Nunthorpe, while the latter landed the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last time out.
Summerghand also comes into the race on the back of a last-time out win, as does Garrus who has favourable ground conditions after scoring in Deauville last weekend.
Clive Cox looks to be still trying to find the key to Supremacy and Nando Parrado as three-year-olds, although it could be that the pair haven’t trained on. Frankie Dettori is now partnered with the latter.
As you can see from the Timeform predicted pace map the early speed is envisaged to be amongst the low numbers far side with Art Power likely to be ridden forward along with Supremacy, Glen Shiel and Nando Parrado.
Emaraaty Ana benefitted for being ridden just off a hot gallop in the Nunthorpe and he may well have the race run to suit here, too, while Creative Force will want them to go hard given his aptitude over seven furlongs.
The small field should ensure Starman isn’t inconvenienced by track position as Tom Marquand doesn’t have far to slide over if so desired.
Given the predicted early gallop from the handful of likely pacesetters is expected to be strong, Happy Romance could be most suited by the way this pans out.
It’s hard to get away from the claims of STARMAN who brings the best form into the race on ideal ground conditions in what looks a weak renewal.
The forecast pace shouldn’t inconvenience him and he can confirm the July Cup form over Art Power who can put up a bold bid from the front end at this track.
Happy Romance and Emaraaty Ana can fight for the each-way money from off the pace with Creative Force taken on given he might not be suited by this test of speed.
