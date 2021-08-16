Betfair Haydock Sprint Cup preview & tips: Who will win Saturday’s big race?

Betfair Haydock Sprint Cup overview

Starman is a strong favourite here as he bids to bounce back from his defeat in soft ground in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville a month ago. On his July Cup form he’s the one they all have to beat but he is short considering he’s on a retrieval mission.

Creative Force would be the obvious alternative on softer ground, as he needs a test at six furlongs, but he looks vulnerable here over a fast six and speedier types, like Art Power, could well come to the fore.

Glen Shiel could’ve done with softer ground, too, but Emaraaty Ana relishes fast ground and comes in here on the back of a career-best effort in the Nunthorpe.

Chil Chil and Happy Romance represent the fillies and mares with the former also coming into this on the back of a good run in the Nunthorpe, while the latter landed the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury last time out.

Summerghand also comes into the race on the back of a last-time out win, as does Garrus who has favourable ground conditions after scoring in Deauville last weekend.

Clive Cox looks to be still trying to find the key to Supremacy and Nando Parrado as three-year-olds, although it could be that the pair haven’t trained on. Frankie Dettori is now partnered with the latter.