Aidan Coleman winning on Epatante at Newbury
Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle preview: Epatante tops seven entries

By Sporting Life
15:29 · MON November 22, 2021

Epatante will face a maximum of six rivals as she bids to register back-to-back wins in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

A brilliant winner of the race last season, the former Champion Hurdler was beaten in her three subsequent starts including finishing third behind Honeysuckle when defending her Cheltenham crown.

Potential opponents on Saturday include Sceau Royal, Silver Streak and Monmiral, one of last season’s leading juvenile hurdlers.

County Hurdle winner Belfast Banter, who went on to taste Grade One glory at Aintree, is the sole Irish representative with Not So Sleepy and Voix du Reve competing the field.

