Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Aidan Coleman winning on Epatante at Newbury
Epatante - 9/4 to win Fighting Fifth

Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle preview: Epatante 9/4 favourite

By Sporting Life
14:16 · TUE November 09, 2021

Epatante is 9/4 favourite with the sponsors after 21 horses were entered for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 27th.

Nicky Henderson's charge was an electric winner of the race last year but that proved to be her only success of an ultimately disappointing campaign. She is marginally preferred at the head of the market to Paul Nicholls' Monmiral (5/2) who landed the Grade One Anniversary Hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

Sceau Royal, second to Epatante last year, is on course for a rematch and has already notched up wins at Kempton and Wincanton this season.

Gordon Elliott has a strong hand with three notable entries in the shape of Abacadabras, Teahupoo and Zanahiyr.

Timeform Horses To Follow

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr said: ‘’Both numerically and strength of depth, this is the strongest set of entries since we began sponsoring the race in 2019’’

‘’The 2020 winner, Epatante, is set to defend her crown but the Paul Nicholls trained, Monmiral, will be looking to plant a flag for the younger generation and there is very little between them at 9/4 and 5/2 respectively’’

‘’The Betfair Hurdle form is working out particularly well and at 16/1 Soaring Glory is sure to prove popular with fitness on his side’’

‘’It’s great to see five Irish entries and at 6/1 Abacadabras is the shortest in the betting. Hopefully a couple of them will show up on the day as there hasn’t been an Irish winner since Go Native in 2009."

The Betfair Fighting Fifth - Sponsors Betting: 9/4 Epatante, 5/2 Monmiral, 5/1 Sceau Royal, 6/1 Abacadabras, 10/1 Teahupoo, 12/1 Zanahiyr, 14/1 Metier, Silver Streak, 16/1 Soaring Glory, Adagio, Darasso, Molly Ollys Wishes, Song For Someone, 20/1 Belfast Banter, Call Me Lord, 25/1 For Pleasure, Not So Sleepy, 33/1 Ballyandy, Cornerstone Lad, Teqany, 66/1 Voix du Reve

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING