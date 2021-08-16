Nicky Henderson's charge was an electric winner of the race last year but that proved to be her only success of an ultimately disappointing campaign. She is marginally preferred at the head of the market to Paul Nicholls' Monmiral (5/2) who landed the Grade One Anniversary Hurdle at Aintree in the spring.

Sceau Royal, second to Epatante last year, is on course for a rematch and has already notched up wins at Kempton and Wincanton this season.

Gordon Elliott has a strong hand with three notable entries in the shape of Abacadabras, Teahupoo and Zanahiyr.