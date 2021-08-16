Epatante is 9/4 favourite with the sponsors after 21 horses were entered for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 27th.
Nicky Henderson's charge was an electric winner of the race last year but that proved to be her only success of an ultimately disappointing campaign. She is marginally preferred at the head of the market to Paul Nicholls' Monmiral (5/2) who landed the Grade One Anniversary Hurdle at Aintree in the spring.
Sceau Royal, second to Epatante last year, is on course for a rematch and has already notched up wins at Kempton and Wincanton this season.
Gordon Elliott has a strong hand with three notable entries in the shape of Abacadabras, Teahupoo and Zanahiyr.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr said: ‘’Both numerically and strength of depth, this is the strongest set of entries since we began sponsoring the race in 2019’’
‘’The 2020 winner, Epatante, is set to defend her crown but the Paul Nicholls trained, Monmiral, will be looking to plant a flag for the younger generation and there is very little between them at 9/4 and 5/2 respectively’’
‘’The Betfair Hurdle form is working out particularly well and at 16/1 Soaring Glory is sure to prove popular with fitness on his side’’
‘’It’s great to see five Irish entries and at 6/1 Abacadabras is the shortest in the betting. Hopefully a couple of them will show up on the day as there hasn’t been an Irish winner since Go Native in 2009."
The Betfair Fighting Fifth - Sponsors Betting: 9/4 Epatante, 5/2 Monmiral, 5/1 Sceau Royal, 6/1 Abacadabras, 10/1 Teahupoo, 12/1 Zanahiyr, 14/1 Metier, Silver Streak, 16/1 Soaring Glory, Adagio, Darasso, Molly Ollys Wishes, Song For Someone, 20/1 Belfast Banter, Call Me Lord, 25/1 For Pleasure, Not So Sleepy, 33/1 Ballyandy, Cornerstone Lad, Teqany, 66/1 Voix du Reve