The hugely exciting Constitution Hill starts his campaign in Saturday's Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle - check out the views from connections.

‘Electric’ Constitution Hill ready to light up Newcastle Constitution Hill is in “electric” form ahead of his belated and eagerly-anticipated seasonal debut in the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle. The Champion Hurdle favourite has not run since trouncing stablemate Jonbon by 22 lengths in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March. Unseasonably quick ground has forced trainer Nicky Henderson to be patient with the five-year-old, who is the current favourite for the 2023 Champion Hurdle. Nico de Boinville’s mount takes on four rivals in the two-mile Grade One contest, including dual race winner and stablemate Epatante.

Henderson said: “Constitution Hill schooled on Wednesday and he was just electric. “Everything has gone really well with both of them. Touch wood, we haven’t had any issues. “Epatante went to Newbury (for a piece of work) last weekend. Constitution hasn’t had an away-day, but I feel he doesn’t need to. “He did start the season very, very heavy. We weighed him on Wednesday morning and he’s quite considerably lighter. “He is not at his Cheltenham racing weight – you wouldn’t want to be at this time of the year – but he has lightened up. A month ago, I was quite worried the weight wasn’t coming off as much as I’d like, but he looks very sleek now.”

In last season’s renewal, Epatante dead-heated with Not So Sleepy, who re-opposes. Henderson feels the JP McManus-owned mare will have to be better to land a Fighting Fifth hat-trick, having also scored at Gosforth Park in 2020. The eight-year-old, who went on to finish runner-up to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle before taking the Grade One Aintree Hurdle over an additional half-mile, will be ridden by regular jockey Aidan Coleman, who partnered her in a gallop at Newbury last week. Henderson added: “Aidan’s feeling was, and I would agree, she is probably further ahead than what she was this time last year. “She did only dead-heat last year and she might have improved for it. It was a messy race. Going to the last, the traffic wasn’t exactly flowing her way towards the end, and she did get held up a bit. “She might have come on for it, because she was mighty impressive in the Christmas Hurdle. “She was miles ahead that day, so she might have come on a fair bit. But we think she is very well.”