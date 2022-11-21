Nicky Henderson is “keeping all options open” after confirming both Constitution Hill and Epatante for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

Constitution Hill, a hot favourite for the Champion Hurdle following his scintillating display in the Supreme last season, had been due to make his reappearance in the Coral Hurdle at Ascot but was taken out on Saturday morning due to unsuitable ground. Henderson now faces a difficult decision on whether to run the five-year-old against his 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine Epatante at Gosforth Park in a race she won outright two years ago before dead-heating with Not So Sleepy 12 months ago.

“We’re keeping all options open, that’s all,” the Seven Barrows handler said on Monday morning. “The ground is soft up there (Newcastle) at the moment.” Next month’s International Hurdle at Cheltenham has been raised as an option for Constitution Hill, and while Henderson has already admitted that may not be ideal timing-wise due to its proximity to the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day it could lead to the Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown over the festive period. Haydock’s Champion Hurdle Trial in January is another race that has been mentioned on the way to Cheltenham. Only four horses have stood their ground against the Henderson pair in the Newcastle Grade One. Gordon Elliott has left in one of last season's leading juvenile hurdlers in Pied Piper, who is race fit. Not So Sleepy is on target for his rematch with Epatante, with Tommy's Oscar and Voix de Reve completing the field.