West Cork (left) beats Adagio in the Greatwood Handicap Hurdle
Betfair Exhange Trophy preview: No Ordinary Joe installed favourite

By Sporting Life
14:16 · MON December 13, 2021

No Ordinary Joe has been installed as 4/1 favourite with the sponsors head of Saturday's Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot.

Nicky Henderson's charge made his handicap debut in the Greatwood at Cheltenham last time and ran a fine race in third. He's followed in the market by Paul Nicholls' recent impressive Sandown winner Samarrive.

West Cork, who won the Greatwood for the Skelton team is next in at 11/2 with the two at the top of the handicap, Goshen and Soaring Glory, the only other runners at a single-figure price at the moment.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented said: "It’s a strong list of entries, headed by No Ordinary Joe at 4/1. Impressive Sandown winner, Samarrive, is a 5/1 while the Greatwood winner, West Cork, is 11/2".

The Betfair Exchange Trophy - Sponsors Odds: 4/1 No Ordinary Joe, 5/1 Samarrive, 11/2 West Cork, 9/1 Goshen, Soaring Glory, 10/1 Onemorefortheroad, 12/1 Drop The Anchor, Llandinabo Lad, Global Citizen, Luttrell Lad, Metier, Tritonic, 14/1 Garry Clermont, 16/1 Benson, Mack The Man, 33/1 For Everyone

*EW 4 Places

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

