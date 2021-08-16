No Ordinary Joe has been installed as 4/1 favourite with the sponsors head of Saturday's Betfair Exchange Trophy at Ascot.
Nicky Henderson's charge made his handicap debut in the Greatwood at Cheltenham last time and ran a fine race in third. He's followed in the market by Paul Nicholls' recent impressive Sandown winner Samarrive.
West Cork, who won the Greatwood for the Skelton team is next in at 11/2 with the two at the top of the handicap, Goshen and Soaring Glory, the only other runners at a single-figure price at the moment.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented said: "It’s a strong list of entries, headed by No Ordinary Joe at 4/1. Impressive Sandown winner, Samarrive, is a 5/1 while the Greatwood winner, West Cork, is 11/2".
The Betfair Exchange Trophy - Sponsors Odds: 4/1 No Ordinary Joe, 5/1 Samarrive, 11/2 West Cork, 9/1 Goshen, Soaring Glory, 10/1 Onemorefortheroad, 12/1 Drop The Anchor, Llandinabo Lad, Global Citizen, Luttrell Lad, Metier, Tritonic, 14/1 Garry Clermont, 16/1 Benson, Mack The Man, 33/1 For Everyone
