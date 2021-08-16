Onemorefortheroad takes the next rung up the ladder when he bids for a four-timer in the Betfair Exchange Trophy Handicap Hurdle at Ascot on Saturday.

The six-year-old, trained by Neil King, has won five of his last six starts, including his last three as he progresses through the ranks. Those latest successes, following a summer break, culminated in his most notable display to date at Newbury. “He remains in great shape and he looks in great form with himself,” said King of Bryony Frost’s mount. “It’s another stepping stone for him. The ground is drying out nicely for him and I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Nicky Henderson is hoping No Ordinary Joe can step up on his creditable effort in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham. The five-year-old made most of the running when third to West Cork, beaten two and three-quarter lengths by the winner, who is again in opposition. “He ran a nice race at Cheltenham and I would expect him to come on for that. If he has, and all goes according to plan, I would think he must have a very good chance. It is a very good prize,” said the Seven Barrows trainer. Paul Nicholls reports Samarrive to be in fine form and ready to return to the fray following his convincing victory in the December Handicap Hurdle at Sandown. “I am very happy with Samarrive. We have not done a lot with him since Sandown, but he’s in good shape and worked nicely on Wednesday morning,” said the Ditcheat handler. “He could have obviously done without the 11lb he was given for winning at Sandown. I thought that was quite harsh, especially when you consider he runs here off the same mark as Dan Skelton’s horse (West Cork) who won the Greatwood Hurdle. “He will need to improve a lot to win a race like this on the back of an 11lb rise but, as you can see, he is unexposed and going forward will make a lovely novice chaser in the autumn.”

