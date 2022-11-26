Sky Bet cut L'Homme Presse to 5/1 for the King George at Kempton after he successfully defied top weight in the Betfair Exchange Rehearsal Handicap Chase at Newcastle.

One of last season's leading novice chasers, winning the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, Charlie Deutsch took the top weight to the front and he was still travelling strongly as they turned for home for the fine time. Into Overdrive and Happygolucky tried to throw down a challenge to the 6/4 favourite who was carrying 12 stone but Venetia Williams' charge always had matters in hand, scoring by a length. The winning rider told ITV Racing: "He's a brilliant horse, very classy. I was trying to make it as straightforward as I could for myself and him but no-one would give up the lead. We had a few horses coming around us but because he has so many gears he could hold them off.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

"We just had one scare at the first in the straight on the first lap. I left it up to him as I wasn't sure what stride we were going on but apart from that he's jumped brilliantly and run right through the line. He's a wonderful horse. "It's a privilege to ride a horse like him and it's good to get him out and going for the season." Betfair and Paddy Power go 7/1 about L'Homme Presse for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup - the same price as Sky Bet.

Owner Andy Edwards said: “I was really relaxed all week, not worried at all – not about winning, but just relaxed about my horse. He’s just class. First run of the season, to do that. Venetia said he was ready to race but would come on a lot for that. “The scare, that woke him up where he nearly went, that was probably the best thing to happen because he was flying away thinking ‘oh this is easy’. Once that was done, he woke up and was very clever at his fences after that. “He’s only jumped three fences since Aintree, he’s only schooled once, because of the ground and travelling to Ascot. That was the only thing I concerned about, he might be a bit ring-rusty around his fences. “We said if they go off silly to tuck him in behind and just follow but he just travelled so well and all of a sudden he was in front again. It’s wonderful and we’re very lucky.” He added: “I don’t know (where he goes next) but it would have to rain a lot to go to the King George (at Kempton on Boxing Day). “Venetia said ‘let’s do it in two halves’, do up to the new year in one half and then we worry about the second half later.”