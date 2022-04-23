It's the feature race on day one of the QIPCO Guineas Festival and Charlie Appleby's charge has a 3lb penalty. He was last seen chasing home Shahryar in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan last month.

Chief rival looks to be Albaflora, who was second in the Group One Darley Yorkshire Oaks and QIPCO British Champion Fillies' Mares' Stakes at Ascot on her final two starts in 2021.

Mark and Charlie Johnston have a strong numerical hand with Living Legend, Thunderous and West End Charmer all entered.

Outbox, Raymond Tusk, Red Verdon and Brunnera complete the field.