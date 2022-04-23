Sporting Life
William Buick and Yibir claim Broome in the Breeders' Cup Turf
Betfair Exchange Jockey Club Stakes: Yibir the star attraction

By David Ord
13:14 · SAT April 23, 2022

Breeders' Cup winner Yibir is the star turn among nine six-day acceptors for the Betfair Exchange Jockey Club Stakes at Newmarket on Friday.

It's the feature race on day one of the QIPCO Guineas Festival and Charlie Appleby's charge has a 3lb penalty. He was last seen chasing home Shahryar in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan last month.

Chief rival looks to be Albaflora, who was second in the Group One Darley Yorkshire Oaks and QIPCO British Champion Fillies' Mares' Stakes at Ascot on her final two starts in 2021.

Mark and Charlie Johnston have a strong numerical hand with Living Legend, Thunderous and West End Charmer all entered.

Outbox, Raymond Tusk, Red Verdon and Brunnera complete the field.

Buy Timeform Horses To Follow

