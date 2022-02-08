“He’s in really good order. It’s exciting to have him back after injury. He’s in really good shape. We’re trying to gear up for a proper crack at the National,” said Lavelle. “It’s our first run back and he seems very much ready to go and run.”

This will be a big step for De Rasher Counter in his preparation for the Randox Grand National at Aintree in April.

The Emma Lavelle-trained 10-year-old has been sidelined for 489 days with a tendon injury but is ready for a return to action at the scene of his Ladbrokes Trophy success in November 2019.

The Marlborough handler revealed she has had some help in getting De Rasher Counter ready for action.

“We brought him back in and I wanted to do a lot of trotting with him so I sent him to Adam Wedge’s partner Lauren and she and Adam had him for six weeks trotting on the roads in Wales. They did a great job for us and just hardened his legs off and got him going,” she said.

“He came back to us and he started cantering and touch wood it’s been plain sailing since then. They did a super job for us.”

Lavelle’s other Grand National entry, Eclair Surf, could run next in the Vertem Eider Chase at Newcastle on February 26.

The eight-year-old put himself in the picture for all the main staying handicaps when winning the Classic Chase at Warwick last month.

“He’s very good. We’ve made an entry for the Eider. Timing-wise it’s perfect and we’ll see how we go,” she said. "He’s in the National as well. We’ll just keep all our options open as far as he is concerned at this stage.”