Sky Bet's Michael Shinners said: "A tremendous performance by Protektorat to win in impressive style. The King George followed by the Gold Cup look obvious targets and we are currently 4/1 and 9/1 respectively."

Paddy Power pushed out A Plus Tard to 10/1 from 4/1 for the Gold Cup, with Galopin Des Champs the 11/4 favourite.

It was just the winner’s fourth attempt at a distance of three miles and above and the sponsors responded by making Protektorat 10/1 from 25s for the Cheltenham Gold Cup and 5s from 12/1 for the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Eldorado Allen gave vain pursuit in second with Frodon third and Bristol De Mai a distant fourth, but this was all about Protektorat who was pushed out for a comfortable success.

Rachael Blackmore never looked happy in the rear on A Plus Tard (1/2 favourite) and he was pulled up approaching three out as Protektorat went for home.

The chasing pack closed in on the grey at the 12th fence, while a huge leap from Protektorat (15/2) at the next signalled he was going best of the lot.

Three-time winner Bristol De Mai took them along under Daryl Jacob and he bowled along with his customary zest at this track on an exhibition first circuit.

“We didn’t have a plan for beyond this, we are looking at the Gold Cup in the spring because we ran in the race last year,” said Dan Skelton.

“But I always felt this horse could improve. He’s not an old horse, he has had three goes at the trip – once it didn’t count it was an afterthought, once was the Gold Cup, and once was at Aintree.

“This today was his fourth go and he is allowed to improve for a lot of reasons. I’m chuffed to bits, it’s absolutely magic.”

On future plans he added: “I may go to the Fleur De Lys Chase at Lingfield during the Winter Million weekend (January 22), or the Cotswolds Chase (at Cheltenham on January 28), but he won’t be going to the King George, no way.

“Today is a big stepping stone, but the favourite underperformed. We’re going to have to cross swords with them again when they’re on a better day. It’s always a strong division this and we’re proud to have one right up there.”

Harry Skelton added: “That was unbelievable, I’m not that old, but I’ve never had that feeling.

“He’s just progressing and getting better. The way he jumped down the back, that’s what really good horses can do. It was a magnificent training performance first time up. Make no mistake, we were ready today, we’re not going to make any hiding of that, we knew today might be our day and it was.

“This horse wasn’t easy when we got him from France, we ran him in a hood and he unseated me in at Cheltenham in a juvenile hurdle, he was a bit mad. But everyone has stuck by him and just let us produce him and that’s the dream.”

Fergie's time with star chaser

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who owns Protektorat in partnership with Ged Mason and John & Lisa Hales, told ITV Racing: “That was brilliant. Great jockey - everything was perfect. I’m really pleased for John (Hales).”

Asked how the victory compared to some of his other racing triumphs as an owner, he added: “It’s one of the best. To win like that against a horse like A Plus Tard. His performance in the Gold Cup was exceptional but we’re a year older. He (Protektorat) was 33/1 this morning (for the Gold Cup). We’re never going to get 33/1 now!”

Ferguson went on to say: “That performance from Protektorat was fantastic and he’s improved from last year.

“He’s a young horse who finished third in the Gold Cup and today he showed it’s no fluke. You were wondering if he was going too well really and how much he had left but he just accelerated in the straight. It was a great performance. He was a seven year old last year and he’s an eight year old, so he is better.

“Today was confirmation of our hopes. Hitman is a lovely horse too. We are very lucky - John, me and Ged we have got some lovely National Hunt horses. I love it here, it is fantastic."

