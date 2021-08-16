The rider tweeted: “Not Bristol’s day today. We’re all very disappointed but he doesn’t owe us anything. He’s absolutely fine, but the ground was too quick for him and I wanted to look after him.”

The popular grey was bidding to equal Kauto Star’s record of a fourth win in the Grade One contest but jockey Daryl Jacob pulled him up before the penultimate obstacle when his chance had clearly gone.

Simon Munir, who owns Bristol De Mai in partnership with Isaac Souede, added: “Bristol sound and well after his reappearance in the Betfair Chase. The ground wasn’t quite to his liking but the most important thing is that he’s OK and he’ll be back.”

Christian Williams had been hoping for a good showing from new recruit Waiting Patiently, but he was pulled up before the fourth-last fence by Brian Hughes.

The 10-year-old was also pulled up on his final start for Ruth Jefferson last season and Williams is planning a thorough examination. He said: “It’s a bit of a headscratcher. Brian said that after he hit one he was never travelling. We’ll take him home, check him out and see if we can find anything.”

Imperial Aura fell at the 13th fence and trainer Kim Bailey reported him to be none the worse for his tumble.