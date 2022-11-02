Dan Skelton is approaching the challenge of taking on last year’s runaway winner A Plus Tard with stable star Protektorat in the Betfair Chase in the manner to which we have become accustomed.

Never one to duck a potentially difficult assignment, the success-hungry Skelton is completely focused on getting his seven-year-old in the best possible shape for the first Grade One chase of the British jumps season at Haydock. Protektorat – the highest-rated horse in Skelton’s top-class yard according to Timeform (164) – has reportedly summered well ahead of his rematch with Henry De Bromhead’s Cheltenham Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard, but will not lack for fitness when lining up for his first public outing of the campaign, the groundwork to get him ready for this long-term target having started in the summer months. Speaking from his yard at a media event organised by the Jockey Club on Wednesday, Skelton said: “He came back in during July and – touch would – he hasn’t missed anything, and just over the last couple of weeks he’s gone like a bull in a China shop, which is him and what you want to see.

“He can be a bit of a handful on the gallops, he walks up to the gallops with his head on the floor as if nothing’s going on, but as soon as you strike up he’s off. “You know when he starts to feel fit, and he’s fit.” Skelton has yet to have a runner in the Betfair Chase, but was previously a key component in the Paul Nicholls camp having been assistant trainer at Ditcheat during a golden period that saw the great Kauto Star win at Haydock four times between 2006 and 2014. Direct comparisons with that horse are more likely to be kept for general 1/2 market leader and returning hero A Plus Tard, but Skelton admits there is a little less pressure involved with a horse in Protektorat’s mould. He said: “It was totally different preparing a horse like Kauto Star, who was the reigning champ and had been at the top of the mountain for so long. “When you’re involved in preparing a horse like that you almost feel like ‘just don’t get it wrong’ as if you don’t get it wrong, he’ll win.

“There’s a slightly different dynamic to it all when you’re in that position as opposed to being the underdog. We’ve got to go and put ourselves in the ring and do our best. “I probably could have gone to the Many Clouds Chase again (at Aintree), been odds-on favourite and pocketed another one of those, but this race has been the aim all along and it’s one of the biggies of the year isn’t it? I'm not frightened to go and give it a go. “There are only four Grade Ones at three miles (in Britain) through the year and they’re all very important. I can’t see him taking in a King George this year so that’s one less to worry about, he won’t go to Aintree I wouldn’t have thought as it’s so close to Cheltenham so that’s another less to worry about. “When you look at it, he’s got two big shots in the year and this is one of them. “I’m really looking forward to it. You want to be in these races for one, but secondly you want to be winning these races. It’d be brilliant.” Skelton is typically realistic when it comes to potentially bridging a 17 and a half-length gap with Cheltenham victor A Plus Tard this month, but he believes there are reasons it won’t be quite such a one-sided affair when they renewal rivalries on November 19. “In the Gold Cup [replay below], to be fair to him, it would have been very easy to give up,” said Skelton.

