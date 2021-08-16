Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's renewal of the Grade One Betfair Chase at Haydock.

Betfair Chase: What the trainers say Richard Thompson - A Plus Tard: “It’s very exciting to be going to Haydock on Saturday. He’s in great shape, I think. He’s bouncing around and looking the part, so we’ve got to go in with confidence. It’s obviously his first run of the season, but apart from that he’s in cracking form. We’re hoping for a big run, but we’ve got to recognise that he could improve for the run, of course. "We’ve got a bit lucky with the ground – that’s a plus, anyway. All roads lead back to Cheltenham in March. We’ll see how Saturday goes, but he’ll probably go back to the Savills Chase again and then on to the Gold Cup.”

"He's a bet for me at 12/1" | Best bets for Betfair Chase day at Haydock

Nigel Twiston-Davies - Bristol De Mai: “He is really special to us – he has been exceptional. We were lucky to have both him and The New One going great guns at the same time. Bristol hasn’t quite won the Gold Cup I always wanted, but he was third once and he’s doing OK. It would be just great to equal Kauto Star. He would be remembered forever and who knows, there may even be a race named after him!” T“He’s easy to get fit, that’s the beauty of it, and we’re all primed and ready to go. There was one year where he was second and that year we really struggled with lameness problems and he didn’t quite get there 100 percent. We’re as happy as we’ve ever been with him fitness-wise. The race looks as hot as ever really, but the one thing he always has in his favour is that he’s so easy to get fit and I wonder whether they all will be as fit as he is – hopefully not. “The track suits him and he’s won this race on good ground before (in 2018), so hopefully it won’t be a problem. It’s just a superb track, I love the track and it seems to suit our horses. Bristol likes to be able to boss races and there are two long straights and easy bends, so he can just get out there and do his stuff.” Paul Nicholls - Next Destination: “He’s a high-class horse who is hopefully progressive and we always rated him highly – potentially he’s got a huge engine. He’s had an away-day – he had a good piece over two miles at Exeter with Saint Calvados and Rouge Vif and a couple of others that ran last weekend. He’s had a really good preparation. It’s been a good race for us in the past and we’d love to win it again.”

Christian Williams - Waiting Patiently: “He’s very classy and we just pray we can run him on Saturday. As long as the ground doesn’t get any quicker, I think we’ll take our chance. We’re confident. We’ve only had him a few months, but we don’t think we can get him any better. It’s a sharp track, flat track and he’s got form round there, so I think he’s got plenty in his favour.” Charlie Deutsch - Royal Pagaille: “He has proven he can win a good race off top-weight in a good handicap and we know he likes the track, which is a bonus. He picked up a foot injury in the Gold Cup. His jumping was not as good as it normally is and whether that was down to the foot I don’t know. I’m not looking into that result too much as hopefully he is still improving. I’ve done a bit of schooling on him at home and I’ve done a few pieces of work on him and all seems great at the moment.” Kim Bailey - Imperial Aura: “He has always been a horse that I felt would be better over a longer trip, though he is quite a quick horse. Going back up to three miles shouldn’t be a problem. It is a flat track at Haydock and I think the race will suit him. He has had a breathing operation over the summer and he seems in a really good place. I think you just have to walk away from the second half of last season. Is he good enough? God only knows, but at the end of it he is a very talented individual and he has got serious ability.”