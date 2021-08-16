Sporting Life
Nicky Henderson with Champ
Nicky Henderson with Champ

Betfair Chase preview: Champ set to away day

By Sporting Life
15:47 · SUN November 07, 2021

Nicky Henderson is looking at a gallop away from Seven Barrows for Champ next week as he finalises his preparation for the Betfair Chase.

The Haydock feature on Saturday week is the first target for JP McManus' gelding who is on a retrieval mission this term after a truncated 2020/2021 campaign.

He didn't reappear until running a huge race when dropped back to two miles in the Game Spirit at Newbury, finishing second to Sceau Royal. However he was then pulled up in the WellChild Cheltenham Gold Cup having been under pressure as early as the third fence.

The trainer said: “I’m going to try get a gallop into Champ this week somewhere away from home but it is hard work without the grass. We are thinking of the Betfair Chase with him.”

He is a 6/1 chance with the sponsors for the Haydock showpiece.

