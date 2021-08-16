A Plus Tard has been installed as 5/2 favourite by the sponsors after a strong entry of 16 was made for the Betfair Chase.

Henry De Bromhead's star chased home stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season and is being targeted at the Haydock showpiece. Bristol De Mai is next on the list at 7/2 as he bids to win the race for a remarkable fourth time. Royal Pagaille, one of the most improved chasers in training last season, Nicky Henderson's Champ and Paul Nicholls' Next Destination are also prominent in the market. Henderson and JP McManus have also entered Marsh Chase winner Chantry House who reappears at Sandown on Sunday.