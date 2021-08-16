A Plus Tard has been installed as 5/2 favourite by the sponsors after a strong entry of 16 was made for the Betfair Chase.
Henry De Bromhead's star chased home stablemate Minella Indo in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last season and is being targeted at the Haydock showpiece.
Bristol De Mai is next on the list at 7/2 as he bids to win the race for a remarkable fourth time. Royal Pagaille, one of the most improved chasers in training last season, Nicky Henderson's Champ and Paul Nicholls' Next Destination are also prominent in the market.
Henderson and JP McManus have also entered Marsh Chase winner Chantry House who reappears at Sandown on Sunday.
Betfair Spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today: ‘’It’s an extremely strong set of entries, probably the strongest in the history of the race, and Bristol de Mai will have his work cut out in his bid to emulate the mighty Kauto Star and win a 4th Betfair Chase’’
‘’A Plus Tard is a class act and is currently 5/2 favourite but with Bristol, Royale Pagaille, Champ and Next Destination all featuring in entries, it’s shaping up to be a race for the ages’’
The Betfair Chase – Sponsors Betting: 5/2 A Plus Tard, 7/2 Bristol de Mai, 4/1 Royale Pagaille, 6/1 Champ, 6/1 Next Destination, 12/1 Chantry House, 12/1 Imperial Aura, 14/1 Native River, 16/1 Fiddlerontheroof, 16/1 Waiting Patiently, 20/1 Clondaw Castle, 25/1 Lostintranslation, 25/1 Sam Brown, 33/1 Chatham Street Lad, 50/1 Escaria Ten, 66/1 Lord du Mesnil
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.