An open-looking Grade 1, as many as 8 runners lining up for the race for the first time since 2016, the 5 previously successful at this level including 2 previous winners of the race; the field lacked an outstanding runner, however, and it was an attritional affair thanks to a good gallop on testing ground, the runner-up excelling himself and the winner not needing to be at his absolute best to prevail with nothing to spare.
FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES (FR) didn't need to improve to land a second win at this level in Britain, seeing off the challenges of a pair that had to prove themselves at this level; raced off the pace, headway tenth, second when mistake 3 out, closing when not fluent next, led last, driven run-in, all out to hold on; he was runner-up in the Ryanair last season and will again go to the race with place claims this time round.
TWO FOR GOLD (IRE) had already shown himself an improved performer this season and excelled himself on his first try at this level, really game in defeat and again showing how well he handles testing ground; close up, upsides ninth, led 4 out, ridden after next, headed last, no extra near finish, gave all; he's in the Grand National and, after this, looks the current pick of the weights, though stamina and jumping (failed to get round in the Topham last season) are two very serious questions that he's got to answer.
FANION D'ESTRUVAL (FR) ran about as well as could have been expected back up in grade, especially as he rather found the fences getting in the way; in rear, jumped none too fluently, effort 4 out, labouring after next, stayed on run-in, never landed a blow; he was out of his depth in the Ryanair last season and it's likely to be a similar story again if he's asked to take his chance next month.
MISTER FISHER (IRE) has plenty of form on soft ground, but this was his first run on heavy and it seemed too much for him; waited with, tracked pace from ninth, left behind after 3 out, finished tired.
DASHEL DRASHER was weighted to turn the tables onTwo For Gold from Lingfield but turned in a rare poor effort at a track where he's got such a good record (including winning this last season), wilting after eventually losing out in the contest for the lead; pressed leader, went on fourth, joined ninth, headed when blundered 4 out, weakened soon after, pulled up straight.
LOSTINTRANSLATION (IRE) again ran poorly, unproven on ground this testing, but his record over the last 2 seasons is hardly that of one deserving the benefit of the doubt; led until fourth, remained prominent, lost place early final circuit, pulled up before twelfth.
SAINT CALVADOS (FR) was found to have bled, back to the drawing board with him; waited with, took keen hold, not fluent sixth, ridden twelfth, mistake next, pulled up after, found little.
WAITING PATIENTLY (IRE) had won this in 2018 and was second the following season, but he's a light of other days and it wasn't surprising that he was retired after faring no better than on his stable debut 3 months earlier; in rear, never travelling well, lost touch eleventh, pulled up 4 out.