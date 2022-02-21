An open-looking Grade 1, as many as 8 runners lining up for the race for the first time since 2016, the 5 previously successful at this level including 2 previous winners of the race; the field lacked an outstanding runner, however, and it was an attritional affair thanks to a good gallop on testing ground, the runner-up excelling himself and the winner not needing to be at his absolute best to prevail with nothing to spare.

FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES (FR) didn't need to improve to land a second win at this level in Britain, seeing off the challenges of a pair that had to prove themselves at this level; raced off the pace, headway tenth, second when mistake 3 out, closing when not fluent next, led last, driven run-in, all out to hold on; he was runner-up in the Ryanair last season and will again go to the race with place claims this time round.

TWO FOR GOLD (IRE) had already shown himself an improved performer this season and excelled himself on his first try at this level, really game in defeat and again showing how well he handles testing ground; close up, upsides ninth, led 4 out, ridden after next, headed last, no extra near finish, gave all; he's in the Grand National and, after this, looks the current pick of the weights, though stamina and jumping (failed to get round in the Topham last season) are two very serious questions that he's got to answer.