Check out Timeform's report of the Betfair Ascot Chase and where they feel Shishkin should go now.

A Grade 1 that revolved around Shishkin, clearly the best of these if he was back to form, but with just 2 dismal efforts to his name in the last 12 months and now over a new trip and after another breathing operation; not only did that spark a revival, but he produced a performance on a par with his very best, his effort just about the best in this race this century; the pace was sound. SHISHKIN (IRE) was tried beyond 2m for the first time since winning the Sidney Banks as a novice hurdler and that coupled with a breathing operation and tongue strap drew not just a revival after his lacklustre effort in the Tingle Creek, but a performance among his very best, evidently still among the best chasers around, rightly now a warm order for the Ryanair next month, though the tantalising prospect of the Cheltenham Gold Cup as an alternative remains (he'll stay at least 3m), his age perhaps the one thing that might encourage a switch; held up, travelled well, tracked pace from seventh, went second ninth, challenged 4 out, led 2 out, in command approaching last, drew clear run-in, well on top finish.

PIC D'ORHY (FR) ran about as well as could have been expected upped in grade, losing nothing in defeat against a top-notch rival; pressed leader, jumped well in main, travelled well, went on seventh, not fluent thirteenth, shaken up after 3 out, headed 2 out, left behind by winner approaching last; he's entered in the Ryanair, but he hasn't run at the Festival since the 2019 Triumph and the Melling and/or the Oaksey seems a more likely course of action. FAKIR D'OUDAIRIES (FR) was sent off favourite to repeat his win in this last season, but he wasn't at his best, going least well of the 3 principals from a fair way out and put firmly in his place after 3 out; held up, pushed along ninth, not quicken 3 out, held when mistake next; this perhaps came a bit quick after Clonmel and it would be no surprise to see him bounce back, though he'd have scant chance against Shishkin in this form were they to meet again in the Ryanair. AYE RIGHT (IRE) isn't up to this class and was soon out in his place when the first 2 went for home, though doing well enough to think he's still in form; led until seventh, ridden eleventh, left behind approaching 3 out.