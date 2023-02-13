Fakir D'Oudairies is 5/4 favourite with the sponsors to win the Betfair Ascot Chase for a second successive season.
Joseph O'Brien's charge beat Two For Gold (14/1) last season and heads to the Berkshire track off the back of a win in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles.
He faces a huge clash with Shishkin (2/1) on Saturday who is set to step up in trip having disappointed on his reappearance in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.
One slight concern for his trainer Nicky Henderson is the prospect of quick ground, but he is confident the Berkshire track will be able to water sufficiently ahead of the fixture to avoid a repeat of November’s Ascot Hurdle card where Constitution Hill was a non runner on the day of the race.
“I want to talk to Chris Stickles and we’ll see,” continued Henderson. “It was quick, it was too quick for Constitution Hill that day. I’m sure they are watering, there’s only Newbury that can’t water, so I’m hoping Ascot will have done so.
“It is possible if it was that quick (he would go straight to Cheltenham). He would have to.”
Pic D'Orhy (5/2) is also prominent in the betting for the Paul Nicholls team with Millers Bank, Aye Right and Minella Drama complete the field.
Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, said: "Just the seven at the five-day stage but the top three have stood their ground and Fakir D’Oudairies is steady at 5/4. The Ryanair looks very open now with confirmation that Allaho is out so Shishkin and Pic D’Orhy will be looking to lay down a marker for the Festival."
Betfair Ascot Chase - sponsors bet: 5/4 Fakir D’Oudairies, 2/1 Shishkin, 5/2 Pic D’Orhy, 7/1 Millers Bank, 14/1 Two For Gold, 40/1 Aye Right, Minella Drama
