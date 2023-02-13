Joseph O'Brien's charge beat Two For Gold (14/1) last season and heads to the Berkshire track off the back of a win in the Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase at Thurles.

He faces a huge clash with Shishkin (2/1) on Saturday who is set to step up in trip having disappointed on his reappearance in the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

One slight concern for his trainer Nicky Henderson is the prospect of quick ground, but he is confident the Berkshire track will be able to water sufficiently ahead of the fixture to avoid a repeat of November’s Ascot Hurdle card where Constitution Hill was a non runner on the day of the race.

“I want to talk to Chris Stickles and we’ll see,” continued Henderson. “It was quick, it was too quick for Constitution Hill that day. I’m sure they are watering, there’s only Newbury that can’t water, so I’m hoping Ascot will have done so.