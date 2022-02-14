The seven-year-old has bumped into Willie Mullins’ Allaho the last twice and O’Brien has been chosen to travel in search of calmer waters.

Fakir D’Oudairies has been a consistent performer so far and gained a second Grade One success of his career in the Melling Chase at Aintree in April.

“He had a good run last time in Thurles and a good run before that in the John Durkan,” said O’Brien. “This looks a good opportunity for him to be competitive in Grade One company.

“He has been beaten by Allaho the last twice, I thought it was a good run last time considering he made quite a bad mistake early on but he came home well.