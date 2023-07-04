bet365 Lancashire Oaks preview: Mimikyu bids to give Robert Havlin fourth win

Robert Havlin has many fond memories of the bet365 Lancashire Oaks with it being the scene of his first Group race win and he believes Mimikyu has a ‘live chance’ of securing him a fourth victory in the race 20 years on from his first.

Since winning the mile-and-a-half contest, which was then a Group Three, back in 2003 aboard Place Rouge the 49-year-old has added two further victories in the race, which is now a Group Two, aboard Great Heavens in 2012 and 12 months ago on Free Wind. And while Mimikyu will have to defy a five-pound penalty incurred for scoring at the same level in the Coral Park Hill Fillies’ Stakes at Doncaster last year, Havlin feels the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly has the class to overcome it in the £125,000 contest. She is currently the 7-4 favourite with race sponsor bet365. Havlin said: “My stepdad Sam has been looking at the statistics for the last 20 years of the race and he said I have the best history in the race over that period having won and been placed in it the most times. When I won the race in 2003 it was my first Group winner. I remember the day like yesterday as I gave a young Ryan Moore, who was an apprentice at the time, a lift back. “As for the race I remember having to hang on to Place Rouge for as long as possible as that is the way she had to be ridden. She travelled through the race like a knife going through butter and she won pretty easy in the end. I also remember picking the wrong one when Pomology won the race in 2014 as I went for Sultanina and we finished second. Pomology’s work was a bit flat going into it that’s why I went for the other one.

“Mimikyu does have a five-pound penalty to carry for winning the Park Hill at Doncaster last year but hopefully she has got the class to overcome it. She is going there with a live chance.” Mimikyu continued her preparations for her next assignment with a racecourse gallop alongside leading Coral-Eclipse contender Emily Upjohn and this year’s Betfred Oaks winner Soul Sister ahead of racing at Newmarket’s July Course on Saturday 1st July. Working over a mile, without her customary hood, the daughter of Dubawi, who filled second spot in the Group Three William Hill Bronte Cup Fillies’ Stakes at York on her comeback, finished at the head of trio much to the delight of Havlin. He added: “She worked really well at the weekend at the July Course with the hood off. She has been racing with the hood on recently, including in the Bronte Cup but she will race with the hood off here. I really felt an improvement with the hood off. It was a pleasing bit of work for me and I was really happy with her. She only just got beat on the nod at York which was a nice prep run. “She is quite a lively character, as you could see after the work, when she was pulling my arms out walking her around. She is from the same family as Journey, who also wore a hood in a lot of her races, but she settled really well with the hood off the other day. I think it is the right time to take the hood back off again.” The last time Havlin sat on board Mimikyu in a race was on her Group One debut in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot in October. Although the George Strawbridge-owned filly only beat two horses’ home that day Havlin expects her to be campaigned at the highest level again later on this season. He added: “Most of the fillies that have won this for us have been on their way up onto better things. She ran a bit flat at the back of last year when I last rode her at Ascot on Champions Day but she seems fresh and well now. Hopefully this can be another stepping-stone. I imagine she will have another tilt at Group One level at some point during this season, especially if she wins this.”