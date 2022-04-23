Hewick ran away with the bet365 Gold Cup as Ireland won the big race on the final day of the British jumps season at Sandown.

Shark Hanlon's charge won the Durham National at Sedgefield earlier in the campaign and was unlucky when badly hampered by a loose horse in the Midlands equivalent at Uttoxeter last time. Here the 16/1 winner tracked the trailblazing and eventual fourth Step Back (33/1) before going to the front shortly after jumping the Pond Fence for the final time. He was soon clear under Jordon Gainford and try as they might neither runner-up Musical Slave (5/1) or 4/1 favourite Kitty's Light could land a blow. At the line he was a widening eight lengths clear.

Hanlon said: “It’s great and we were probably a bit unfortunate at Uttoxeter (in last month’s Midlands Grand National). I thought we had the winning of the race and the grey horse carried him out and in fairness to Jordan he just sat up and pulled him up. He said he was sorry as he thought we’d have won and I replied ‘don’t worry, we’ll win at Sandown.’ It was his first run of the season at Uttoxeter and he was a very expensive horse again costing £800! “All he does it stay. The family bred the first winner today too (Knappers Hill), so it’s been a fantastic day. He was a very good walker and I love a good walking horse. He could walk and I said at the price he’s the price of a cow! “I went and had a few quid on him as when he got in the ring he started pouncing and I’ve never seen him as well. My own young lad Paddy (who’s 14) has been out riding the horse for the last three days and it was all good rides. Paddy is pony racing at the moment and rode 10 winners last season, so there’s every chance he’ll be on this horse in the future. I asked him whether he’d like to ride this horse up the hill in this race and he said ‘it would be a dream for me, dad’ – so we’ll have to get back here someday. “He’s going to have plenty of weight wherever he goes but he’s a tough little horse and he’s a summer horse as he won’t handle soft ground. The ground on the last day was soft enough which wouldn’t have been ideal. We’ve nothing planned, but all those long distance chases would be on the radar, he’ll probably end up as a National horse at some stage. I think he’s tough and you have to have a tough horse for the National and while he’s not fast he’s got plenty of gears. He’ll jump out there like a two mile horse but he’ll stay the whole way. The plan was to go home this evening, but the plan just changed!”

Jordon Gainford celebrates a big win