Aspirations of making it as a jump jockey may be over for James Ferguson, but Miss En Scene could boost his career as a trainer on Friday by securing what he admits would be a “dream” success in the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket.

Ferguson, who partnered a combined total of 30 winners point-to-pointing and under rules during a stint as an amateur rider, now stands on the brink of landing a breakthrough first Group One success in just his third year with a trainer’s license. Having experienced big race glory during his time as assistant to the likes of Charlie Appleby and Jessica Harrington, the 31-year-old hopes he can deliver the goods with the daughter of Siyouni and repay the trust owner Sheikh Fahad has placed in him.

Ferguson said: “Initially I wanted to be a jump jockey, and though my dream never really died I think it reality hit home. I was working at Sir Mark Prescott’s at the time and although I loved riding I think I got to the stage where I got more enjoyment out of the training side of things and now here I am. “It would be a dream if Miss En Scene won on Friday. I’ve not played it out in my head as I don’t want to get carried away. Sheikh Fahad is a wonderful supporter of racing and it would be great win in his colours and repay the trust he has put in me. “The good thing about this is whatever the result I’ve got a good filly on my hands that has bags of ability and I’m confident she will run in big races next season.”

🗣️ "She seemed to handle the dip well. @oismurphy rode her and he was very happy so it's all systems go"



James Ferguson provides an update on @Qatar_Racing's unbeaten Fillies' Mile contender Mise En Scene after she enjoyed a racecourse gallop at @NewmarketRace... pic.twitter.com/XhrCBbJPOZ — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 4, 2021

The margin of Miss En Scene’s four-length debut success at Haydock Park in July may have been a surprise to some, but Ferguson had been shown clues she was capable of such a performance in a racecourse gallop. He said: “I took her to Chelmsford for a racecourse gallop and Cieren Fallon rode her. It wasn’t an exertion piece of work but I had two or three older horses in it. She went through the motions was pushed out the last 100 yards which was the first time she has been off the bridle. It was then we went to Haydock and we quietly knew she just might be above average. “I’m not a gambler or a betting man but when we saw the opening price a few of them in the yard had a few quid on her and she cut in very quick!" Pitched straight into pattern race company on her next start Miss En Scene backed up her debut win with victory in the Group Three Prestige Stakes at Goodwood - a success that confirmed her quality in Ferguson’s eyes. He added: “I understood her price (7/1) at Goodwood as her race at Haydock she beat nothing. I knew she was good enough to get black type and I was expecting a good run but the fact she won was fantastic. “It was the first time she was under a bit of pressure and Oisin (Murphy) just said ‘come on now’ and she just took a bit of time to get into her stride, but as soon as it clicked she had gone. “Oisin rode her very coolly and if he wanted to he could have got there quicker. He was aware he was going to get there and gave her a beautiful ride, but I think with another furlong she would have gone again."

Unlike most of her rivals on Friday Miss En Scene has the advantage of having had an outing on the Rowley Mile after a behind closed doors racecourse gallop at the track last month, which Ferguson reports to have gone perfectly to plan. He added: “She has been on the track and handled it well. After Goodwood the first thing Oisin said was that she needs a mile. Although the Rockfel is a wonderful race I didn’t think she had much to prove. She came out of Goodwood fine but I didn’t think there was much point running over seven (furlongs) again so we decided to come straight here. “She did a nice piece of work on the racecourse and she seemed to handle it fine. We are very lucky the track is on our doorstep.”