Alseyoob will step up in grade for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at Newmarket on Friday.

The Lope De Vega filly caught the eye when accounting for Aidan O’Brien’s Red Riding Hood in a fillies’ novice event at Ascot last time out, a second victory to add to her debut success in July. Her latest assignment represents a steep upgrade, but trainer Ismail Mohammed is hopeful his runner can hold her own. “It is a big jump, but I hope she will show what we think of her,” he said. “This has been the plan and then maybe she will go to America. She is amazing, we’ve worked her a few times and she’s working very well. “I know there are some good fillies in the race, but then there are only eight. She has a very good draw in stall two, we just hope that we don’t get too much rain.”