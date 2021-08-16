Fusil Raffles won a dramatic bet365 Charlie Hall Chase after Shan Blue fell at the third last with the race seemingly at his mercy.

The winner looked booked for second at best as Harry Skelton sent Shan Blue to the front turning for home - passing the leader Cyrname in a matter of strides. He was clear and tanking along when getting the third last all wrong, barely taking off. Thankfully he was soon back to his feet and walked back by his jockey. That left Fusil Raffles in front and he stayed there under a determined Daryl Jacob drive. Kitty's Light (11/1) was the only threat and came through for second but was four-and-a-quarter lengths adrift at the line.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Jacob said: “He (Shan Blue) quickened after the turn from home and I thought he’d gone unless he didn’t stay, so at that stage I rode to finish second. “Unfortunately Harry’s horse fell three out and I can tell you it was a long way to the winning line. I’ve no doubt about him (Fusil Raffles), he gets the trip well but I need to teach him the discipline of coming back and relaxing under the bridle rather than going forwards in the bridle. “(It was) unfortunate circumstances, turning in I thought the winner had flown unless he just didn’t stay, but turning in I thought second was in my grasp. I’m very proud of the horse, I think he will have learnt an awful lot from today’s experience.

“He’s used to attacking his fences, going forward over a shorter trip, whereas today the pace of the race was slightly slower. He got the hang of it a little bit towards the end of the race. He’s all heart, he digs deep for you when he has to.” Dan Skelton was philosophical after Shan Blue fell with the race seemingly at his mercy. “The horse is all right, Harry’s all right. Good jumpers, when they have a fall, they have a bad fall. It wasn’t very nice but he’s OK, he’d have hacked up,” he said. “The fence is in the wrong spot, what can you do? It’s happened to Ruby Walsh. These things happen. I was delighted with him, we know he’s a very, very good horse. He’s in the Hennessy and he’ll have an entry in the King George. We’ve just got to see, but it was terribly frustrating.