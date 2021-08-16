Sporting Life
Bedouin's Story swoops to win the bet365 Cambridgeshire
Bedouin's Story swoops to win the bet365 Cambridgeshire

Bet365 Cambridgeshire report: Bedoun's Story springs 40/1 surprise

By David Ord
16:19 · SAT September 25, 2021

Saeed bin Suroor capped a fine week when Bedouin's Story swooped late to spring a 40/1 surprise in the bet365 Cambridgeshire.

Carrying the first colours of Godolphin, the six-year-old gave his trainer a second major handicap success of the season following Real World's Royal Hunt Cup win.

Two furlongs out the strong-travelling 11/2 joint-favourite Anmaat looked set to land a day-of-race gamble as he went to the front. However he had no answer to the winner's late charge, going down by a length.

Ametist (22/1) ran well in third with Zozimus belying a starting price of 100/1 in fourth.

Bin Suroor said: “We have been running this horse over a mile and he always misses the break. He missed the break in Dubai with Frankie (Dettori), but was still able to win the race.

“I thought running over nine furlongs could help him. I told Jamie to get him to relax and that is his style – it was the right jockey for the right horse. I thought he could do something today. He could come back here for the Darley Stakes.”

Spencer said: “I sit beside Frankie (in the weighing room) and he’s ridden him and won on him in Dubai. He just told me to keeping filling him up and if he’s in a good mood he’ll come good at halfway.

“I always felt I was going quite well. Even though Jim (Crowley, on Anmaat) got the jump on me three out, I knew I had loads of horse and it was just a case of if the gap came.

“There was a gap between Frankie and David Probert and if it closed I was cooked, but it stayed open thankfully. All these little things help.”

