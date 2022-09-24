The pair raced on the stands' side and were in front inside the final furlong. Running on strongly Mick Channon's charge was a length-and-a-quarter in front of Bell Rock at the line with Dual Identity faring best of those drawn low in third.

"He travelled really well. I was speaking to Mr Channon on the phone and looking at his races he seemed more of a bridle horse but he's shown a nice turn of foot there and won quite well," the jockey said.

"I'm based with Gary Moore in Sussex. I got into racing when I was 16. I have a racing family background, my grandfather Brian Rouse won this race twice on Baronet and I was just happy to have a ride in it. To win is a real thrill, an absolute buzz.

"Credit to Mr Channon. He's a very good trainer and I'm grateful to him and the owners for this opportunity."

Channon was not present due to Covid issues. He said: “We only ran him last week because we didn’t think he’d get in, but when he was in such good form – he should have won last week – we decided to run him again.

“Unfortunately I couldn’t be there because I’m isolating.

“The young lad gave him a great ride, he’s very promising. My girl (Rose Dawes) would have ridden him but she had a fall and broke her hand.

“I’m delighted. I’ve never won the Cambridgeshire before but I’ve been placed, these big races are what it’s all about, we won the Lincoln this year too with Johan so we’ve had a good one.”