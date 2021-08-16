David Ord with the three horses who top his short-list for Saturday's bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

LEADING LIGHT ANMAAT The market hasn’t missed Uncle Bryn as the spotlight yet again falls on an improving three-year-old in the bet365 Cambridgeshire. His chance is obvious but while he's second favourite in some lists, Anmaat looks the better bet at double-figure prices His career only started at Kempton in November and having opened his account at the second attempt at Lingfield in May it’s been a case of onwards and upwards since. He’s won his last two, at Bath and Doncaster, from marks of 86 and 94. The way he quickened to get the better of the previously unbeaten Faisal at Town Moor was telling, and that change of gear will stand him in good stead on Saturday.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

A four-pound penalty is hardly off-putting, he handles any ground and crucially has more to offer. He warrants serious respect.

SECOND TIME LUCKY? LUCANDER Connections thought they had him teed up for this perfectly last year only for the trailblazing Majestic Dawn, revitalised by first-time blinkers, to prove too hot to handle from the front. Lucander never threatened to get to that rival but beat the others well and this time Ralph Beckett’s charge returns to HQ from a three pounds lower mark – and 13lb better off with his 2020 conqeuror. He again took in the Sky Bet Handicap at York, which he won prior to last year’s Cambridgeshire, as the prep-race and while only fourth this time, there was plenty to take from the performance. True, he doesn’t win that often, but he’s best in a race like this where he has targets to aim at in the closing stages. We know the undulations of the Rowley Mile aren’t an issue and his last three runs (Timeform performance ratings of 116, 114+ and 121+) have pointed towards him building towards a peak performance. September 25th will have been ringed on connections’ calendar all year. He’s no forlorn hope.