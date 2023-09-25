bet365 Cambridgeshire preview: Four horses on the shortlist

David Ord with four horses on his shortlist for Saturday's bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket.

A Cambridgeshire where the market is dominated by an improving Charlton-trained three-year-old but another might just be sailing under the radar. MERLIN THE WIZARD (20/1 - General) Yes, stablemate Greek Order is a worthy favourite. He’s a Kingman half-brother to Sangarius and on a roll, looking well ahead of his mark when spread-eagling his field at Newbury last time. The handicapper has given him a 10lb rise for that win but clearly we ain’t seen the best of him yet. But that comment also applies to stablemate Merlin The Wizard. The son of Camelot has one blip on his dancecard this term, a dull run when strong in the market at Sandown in June, but otherwise his is also a story of gradual improvement. The son of Camelot posted a career best when beating Naxos, with plenty in hand, on the July Course last month for a third win in four starts. He has his quirks and needs kidding along in his races, but this test could bring the best out of him, buried away and coming through rivals. He’ll need to take another step forward, and does hold an alternative engagement at Haydock on the same afternoon, but if this is his final destination he appeals as the sort to run better than current quotes of 20/1 would suggest.

BOPEDRO (20/1 - General) Here’s one who ran better than his finishing position suggests last time. Sent over to the Irish Champions Festival for the valuable Sovereign Path Handicap, David O’Meara’s Bopedro was a strong 17/2 chance. But he didn’t get to show his true colours, for all he wouldn’t have beaten Broadhurst given the winner's startling change of gear to come from last to first. He would have finished much closer than ninth, beaten four lengths, but for late traffic problems. He's another who won on the July Course on his previous start and has experience of these big-field cavalry charges. He’s unproven at nine furlongs (seemed amiss on his two attempts beyond a mile for previous connections) but the way he finishes his races gives hope he will get home and he arrives there right at the top of his game.

PARADIAS (33/1 - General) And so does this fellow, who found his stamina stretched under a positive ride over a mile-and-a-half behind Marhaba The Champ at York in August. He’s on the same mark on Saturday – and it’s the same 95 from which he was fourth in the competitive Chesterfield Cup at Goodwood behind Ancient Rome, Haunted Dream and Pride Of America. That’s very strong handicap form, he’s versatile in terms of the ground and hasn’t been over-raced this term.

Paradias - lively outsider