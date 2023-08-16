Sporting Life
Value Bet tips

Best value bets for York Ebor Festival - exclusive to Sporting Life Plus before anywhere else

By Matt Brocklebank
14:59 · TUE August 22, 2023

Check out Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet tips before anyone else - exclusively on Sporting Life Plus.

  • The Value Bet column is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
  • Qualified, logged-in readers will now have early access to Matt's selections through Sporting Life Plus, one hour before the full preview goes live on the main Sporting Life website and App.
  • Following all of Matt’s tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over in June 2020 would have produced over 140pts profit, while he's over 50pts up for the year.

Value Bet tips: Wednesday, August 23

1pt win Alligator Alley in 1.50 York at 8/1 or bigger

Proved his class with an all-weather hat-trick over the winter and has been given a serious chance by the handicapper again despite running some nice races in defeat on turf this summer. Loves decent ground and looks to have an ideal pace set-up too.

1pt win Haliphon in 4.10 York at 9/1 or bigger

Has some good course form from last summer and definitely on the way back to top form after a recent second in the Racing League at Yarmouth. Stays this far and looks well handicapped again.

1pt win Ziggy’s Queen in 5.20 York at 16/1 or bigger

Expensive breeze-up buy who looks to have been crying out for a step up to six furlongs since her eyecatching debut effort at Nottingham, form which has worked out well. Bit unlucky not to win last time and improvement forthcoming now sent down the nursery route.

Published at 1500 BST on 22/08/23

The full Value Bet column and in-depth reasoning will be available here from 4pm.

Click here for the full Value Bet record

Learn more about Sporting Life Plus

Sporting Life Plus

Combining Sporting Life's instinctive eye for profit with Timeform's unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus provides you with the very best betting insight, every day. Click here for qualification criteria via the Sky Bet Club and to log in.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

