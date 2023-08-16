Best value bets for York Ebor Festival - exclusive to Sporting Life Plus before anywhere else

Check out Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet tips before anyone else - exclusively on Sporting Life Plus.

The Value Bet column is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

Following all of Matt's tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over in June 2020 would have produced over 140pts profit, while he's over 50pts up for the year.

Value Bet tips: Wednesday, August 23 1pt win Alligator Alley in 1.50 York at 8/1 or bigger

Proved his class with an all-weather hat-trick over the winter and has been given a serious chance by the handicapper again despite running some nice races in defeat on turf this summer. Loves decent ground and looks to have an ideal pace set-up too.

1pt win Haliphon in 4.10 York at 9/1 or bigger

Has some good course form from last summer and definitely on the way back to top form after a recent second in the Racing League at Yarmouth. Stays this far and looks well handicapped again.

1pt win Ziggy’s Queen in 5.20 York at 16/1 or bigger

Expensive breeze-up buy who looks to have been crying out for a step up to six furlongs since her eyecatching debut effort at Nottingham, form which has worked out well. Bit unlucky not to win last time and improvement forthcoming now sent down the nursery route. Published at 1500 BST on 22/08/23

