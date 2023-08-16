Best value bets for Sandown - exclusive to Sporting Life Plus before anywhere else

Check out Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet tips before anyone else - exclusively on Sporting Life Plus.
Form of his two recent Kempton outings should be marked up as he was denied a clear run on the first occasion and then didn't quite see it out on his first try over a mile last time. Also over-raced that day in order to try and negate a wide draw so fared very well in the circumstances. He's 3lb lower than when second at Leicester in June and looks a good bet with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.
Shaped well in the first-time blinkers (retained) at York last week and encouraging to see his best run this season came on the back of a similarly short break. Drop back in distance doesn't look an issue at all and as the ground continues to dry out, his chances increase. Ryan Moore in for the ride for the first time this season.
Published at 1500 BST on 01/09/23
The full Value Bet column and in-depth reasoning will be available here from 4pm.
Combining Sporting Life's instinctive eye for profit with Timeform's unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus provides you with the very best betting insight, every day. Click here for qualification criteria via the Sky Bet Club and to log in.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org