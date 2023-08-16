Best value bets for Sandown - exclusive to Sporting Life Plus before anywhere else

Check out Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet tips before anyone else - exclusively on Sporting Life Plus.

The Value Bet column is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

Following all of Matt’s tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over in June 2020 would have produced over 130pts profit, while he's over 40pts up for the year.

Value Bet tips: Saturday, September 2 1pt win Ernie’s Valentine in 1.50 Sandown at 7/1 or above

Form of his two recent Kempton outings should be marked up as he was denied a clear run on the first occasion and then didn't quite see it out on his first try over a mile last time. Also over-raced that day in order to try and negate a wide draw so fared very well in the circumstances. He's 3lb lower than when second at Leicester in June and looks a good bet with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle. 1pt win Educator in 3.00 Sandown at 7/1 or above

Shaped well in the first-time blinkers (retained) at York last week and encouraging to see his best run this season came on the back of a similarly short break. Drop back in distance doesn't look an issue at all and as the ground continues to dry out, his chances increase. Ryan Moore in for the ride for the first time this season. 1pt e.w. double Ernie’s Valentine (1/5 1,2,3,4) & Educator (1/5 1,2,3,4) at SP Published at 1500 BST on 01/09/23

