Check out Sky Bet's offers on Gold Cup day, including Money Back as Cash in the Triumph and an extra place in the big race at Cheltenham.

Sky Bet - New Customer Offer Claim Offer Sky Bet Existing Customer Offers Sky Bet - Money Back as Cash if You Lose in Cheltenham 1.30, Friday Claim Offer Sky Bet - Paying 4 places instead of 3 in Cheltenham 3.30, Friday Claim Offer