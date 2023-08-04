Best Bets: Horse racing tips from Sporting Life and Timeform team

The Timeform and Sporting Life racing experts combine to provide their best bets for Saturday's action.

MONSIEUR KODI – 1.50 Goodwood (David Johnson)

On the proviso that the ground is likely to be a fair bit more testing by race time on Saturday than it was at the end of Friday’s card based on the weather forecast, MONSIEUR KODI is fancied to get Stewards’ Cup day off the perfect start. Though he’s got winning form on good to firm, Monsieur Kodi seems particularly effective with plenty of cut in the ground and has already recorded wins at Musselburgh and Thirsk on soft ground this year. He’s maintained his run of good form with placed efforts on his last two starts but a return to soft ground, or perhaps even worse, can see him get back on the up here.

LUISA CASATI - 3.00 Goodwood (Graeme North)

Odds around 5/4 tell you that Free Wind is the class act in the Qatar Lillie Langtry but there’s plenty of rain forecast and should the ground turn very soft again she’ll have plenty of questions to answer given she’s never run on anything like. As such, this stamina test looks primed for an upset and soft-ground specialist and course winner LUISA CASATI looks the one to be on. She’s better than ever this year, has finished with a flourish in her last two races, including a going-away win in the Daisy Warwick here in May, and looks to be crying out for the increased test of stamina this race will provide. The more rain the better but even if it stays away, she looks overpriced at 8/1. RAZEYNA - 3.25 Thirsk (Ben Linfoot)

The combination of seven furlongs and soft ground at Thirsk could see RAZEYNA home in front in the William Hill Pick Your Places Handicap. The daughter of Kodiac found improvement when stepped up to seven for the first time at Newmarket last time out, but that was on better conditions and an extra emphasis on stamina should suit her well. Down to a mark of 84 and with Adam Farragher taking 3lb more off she looks a likely type in this for WIlliam Haggas.

MR WAGYU - 3.35 Goodwood (Andrew McLaren)

A 28-runner 6f handicap isn’t the obvious place to look for your ‘Saturday Banker’, but MR MAGYU has loads going for him in the Stewards’ Cup and is an each-way price with all the extra places on offer. He won a big handicap at the Curragh last season off a mark of 100 and acquitted himself well off higher marks after that, so must be a well treated horse now off 95. He’s won at Goodwood on soft ground so conditions hold no fears, and his trainer has really hit form with three winners and a second from four runners at Goodwood this week.

INDIVIDUALISM - 4.45 Goodwood (Matt Brocklebank)

Subjectivist's half-brother INDIVIDUALISM made a seriously promising start to his career when runner-up at Ayr last month, coming from off the pace to hit the front entering the final furlong and a half before just getting reeled in by Cerulean Bay who had the benefit of a previous run to call upon. That should set him straight and Saturday's seven-furlong maiden, a race the yard won with Dee Ex Bee a few years back. Stall five looks just grand and he'll take some pegging back if handling the ground in against a bunch of newcomers here.

MON COEUR – 5.25 Galway (Billy Nash)

The likes of Mars Harper and Laughifuwant have already won on their second start of the week at the Galway and MON COEUR can do the same in the penultimate race on Saturday’s card. Third in a winners’ bumper at this meeting last year, he ran a cracker to finish second to Last Ammo on Wednesday (the pair pulled thirteen lengths clear of the rest) and the way Mon Coeur travelled through that race would suggest that the drop back down in trip won’t hold any fears for him. It is hardly surprising that connections have opted to turn him out again as he is set to go up 10 lb in future handicaps and the forecast rain won’t hinder his chances.

FORZA ORTA – 8.00 Hamilton (David Ord)