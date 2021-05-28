Can Ebro River see them off from the front?

Juddmonte Middle Park, Saturday September 25, 15.00 BST

The Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes has long been established as the pre-eminent race for juvenile sprinters and you only have to look at the roll of honour this century to ascertain that it’s still doing its job; Johannesburg, Oasis Dream, Dark Angel, Dream Ahead, U S Navy Flag and Ten Sovereigns are testament to that.

This year’s renewal looks well up to scratch. The favourite is Prix Morny winner Perfect Power, Ebro River brings a wealth of Group One form to the table after winning the Phoenix Stakes and finishing third to Native Trail in the National Stakes, while Dr Zempf, Assymmetric, Castle Star and Go Bears Go bring solid top-level form to the party, too.

Add in Lusail, a dual-Group Two winner, the Flying Childers one-two, Caturra and Armor, and some Aidan O’Brien-trained dark horses in Glounthaune and HMS Endeavour and there is the obvious potential for an above-average rendition.

We’ll get a better picture when the final declarations are out on Thursday, but it’s not too early to envisage how it might all pan out and even at the six-day stage there is one very clear pace angle - which has been a key factor in recent renewals.

It was a theme I explored last year ahead of Supremacy making all in the race, a victory that ensured seven of the last nine Middle Park winners had either made all or sat just off the speed on the way to victory on the Rowley Mile, a course that lends itself well to front-running tactics.

The only horse in this year’s Middle Park field that led on his last start is EBRO RIVER and a pre-meditated desire to get to the lead early looks assured here, as there is no doubt that he has significantly improved his form for front-running on his last two starts.

In his first six outings the best of his adjusted Timeform ratings was the 117 he posted when fourth in the Group Two Tattersalls July Stakes, where he was held up, but Shane Foley’s decision to make all in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes sparked a TF rating of 126 in victory - and he almost backed that up when third to Native Trail and Point Lonsdale after leading for a long way in the National Stakes (TF 124) last time out.