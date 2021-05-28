Ben Linfoot explores a couple of possible punting angles in Saturday's Group Ones for juveniles at Newmarket, with Middle Park tactics and Gleneagles' juvenile fillies in the spotlight.
The Juddmonte Middle Park Stakes has long been established as the pre-eminent race for juvenile sprinters and you only have to look at the roll of honour this century to ascertain that it’s still doing its job; Johannesburg, Oasis Dream, Dark Angel, Dream Ahead, U S Navy Flag and Ten Sovereigns are testament to that.
This year’s renewal looks well up to scratch. The favourite is Prix Morny winner Perfect Power, Ebro River brings a wealth of Group One form to the table after winning the Phoenix Stakes and finishing third to Native Trail in the National Stakes, while Dr Zempf, Assymmetric, Castle Star and Go Bears Go bring solid top-level form to the party, too.
Add in Lusail, a dual-Group Two winner, the Flying Childers one-two, Caturra and Armor, and some Aidan O’Brien-trained dark horses in Glounthaune and HMS Endeavour and there is the obvious potential for an above-average rendition.
We’ll get a better picture when the final declarations are out on Thursday, but it’s not too early to envisage how it might all pan out and even at the six-day stage there is one very clear pace angle - which has been a key factor in recent renewals.
It was a theme I explored last year ahead of Supremacy making all in the race, a victory that ensured seven of the last nine Middle Park winners had either made all or sat just off the speed on the way to victory on the Rowley Mile, a course that lends itself well to front-running tactics.
The only horse in this year’s Middle Park field that led on his last start is EBRO RIVER and a pre-meditated desire to get to the lead early looks assured here, as there is no doubt that he has significantly improved his form for front-running on his last two starts.
In his first six outings the best of his adjusted Timeform ratings was the 117 he posted when fourth in the Group Two Tattersalls July Stakes, where he was held up, but Shane Foley’s decision to make all in the Keeneland Phoenix Stakes sparked a TF rating of 126 in victory - and he almost backed that up when third to Native Trail and Point Lonsdale after leading for a long way in the National Stakes (TF 124) last time out.
As you can tell from James Doyle’s body language above (click on the image for free video replay), he’s going well on the rail in the Al Shaqab colours aboard Ebro River two out in the National Stakes, while Ryan Moore is working hard on Point Lonsdale to his outside and William Buick is just beginning to mount his challenge on eventual winner Native Trail in the Godolphin Blue.
It’s no wonder Hugo Palmer is dropping him back in trip to the six furlongs of the Middle Park and his experienced profile is very similar to two horses that have won this race in recent years; The Last Lion, who made all to win this race in 2016 on his 10th start, and U S Navy Flag, who won the Middle Park (when just about making all) on his ninth career outing.
Ebro River is having his ninth start of the campaign and I really like the could-make-all angle about him, especially with the hot favourite, Perfect Power, being a potential hostage to fortune given his own come-from-behind style.
It might be worth waiting until the final decs before getting involved – that National Stakes was just 13 days prior to the Middle Park after all – but the signs are he’ll run and the general 8/1 appeals given he could use his experience to great effect from the front end.
Fillies have made all in the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes in recent years, too, but with less frequency, and it could be worth exploring a different angle with Saturday’s Group One in mind.
Here the Timeform ratings have Sacred Bridge clear with a rating of 124p, but the rest of the potential runners are quite condensed and the room is there for an each-way bet on a likely improver.
Flotus could be the one to benefit tactically if she goes forward like she did at Ripon last time out, but I’ve taken a shine to Gleneagles’ juvenile fillies this campaign and it could be worth forgiving VELOCIDAD’s French flop last time out.
Joseph O’Brien’s filly went into the Prix Morny as a 9/1 chance following a 2/2 record, but everything went wrong for her at Deauville and you can just strike a line through the run. She raced keenly, was then trapped out wide on the wrong part of the track and was pushed even further wide by the drifting Josejosephine. Ryan Moore went easy on her in the final furlong with all chance gone.
Gleneagles juvenile fillies have had a good season, though. They are 10 from 31 at 32%, with a very healthy 72.35% Percentage of Rivals Beaten figure, and Velocidad was the first to go in back on May 28.
That was an impressive victory, as O’Brien’s juveniles aren’t renowned for winning on debut, but she moved through stylishly to win well and she followed it up a month later when landing the Group Two Airlie Stud Stakes – a race that has been a breeding ground for top-level winners in recent years as advertised by Roly Poly, Clemmie and Albigna.
If you’re prepared to forgive her the run in France, which I found quite easy to do myself, she’s on the radar each-way at a general price of 25/1.