Cloudy Glen wasn't your typical Ladbrokes Trophy winner, but Ben Linfoot hails the training performance from Venetia Williams while a novice chaser caught his eye in Ireland.

It’s incredibly hard to win a Ladbrokes Trophy first time up. Indeed, the last horse to win the Newbury feature without a prep run was Bobs Worth in 2012 – and he went on to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup that season. Saturday’s renewal saw Fiddlerontheroof finish a half-length second, with Brahma Bull a further 28 lengths back in third and his Willie Mullins-trained stablemate, Ontheropes, one-and-a-half lengths behind him in fourth. All three were fit as fiddles with runs under their belts this season. So CLOUDY GLEN’s emotional success, in the second colours of his late owner Trevor Hemmings, on the back of a 231-day break, should not be underestimated despite his starting price of 33/1. This was top training from the red-hot Venetia Williams. This is his third season over fences and his 15th steeplechase, so he’s hardly a typical Ladbrokes Trophy winner. So often they are unexposed second-season novices, but Cloudy Glen has gained experience and hinted he still had more to give off a mark of 140 when he was second off that same number in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham in the spring. He crept into things from the rear that day, but the Ladbrokes Trophy is not often won in that sort of fashion and a switch in tactics unfolded under Charlie Deutsch at Newbury, as he eventually settled into a rhythm in second, sat behind owner-mate and last year’s winner, Cloth Cap. It was a gradual manoeuvre that saw him attain that spot, as he sat in about ninth over the first five fences down the back straight before nudging his way into a more prominent position. Good jumping allowed him to get there and his only semblance of an error – at the 14th – was quickly brushed aside as he was back on the steel immediately. Deutsch was very happy at that point – he’d had a look behind to see where the rest were before the third open ditch at fence 13 – and from his point of view things went plain sailing from then on in.

Would Remastered have won? While the hot favourite Eklat De Rire didn’t seem to enjoy this test and was pulled up before fence 17 – whether it was the ground, the big field or both – and fellow Irish raider Ontheropes was struggling to get into things from the back of the field, drama unfolded at the fourth last. Cloth Cap started feeling the pinch on the turn for home and while Deutsch had his measure, there was a looming threat on his outside in the shape of REMASTERED, sporting the Brocade Racing colours carried to victory in this race by Native River five years ago. Fergus Gillard's mount looked full of running as they approached the fourth last and was just about to take the lead off Cloudy Glen when he put in an extra step and failed to get his front legs high enough in time. It was a crashing fall and thank goodness David Pipe reported afterwards he was none the worse for the incident. It was too far out to have any firm opinions about whether he would’ve won, but, given how he had eased his way into the race and how he was going at the time of departure, he certainly would’ve had a huge chance of victory. If he can recover from this mentally and physically, Pipe has a super prospect on his hands. The good thing is it was too far out for the handicapper to make any drastic reassessment and off 146 Remastered is clearly capable of landing a big staying chase handicap. He’s not in the Welsh National, but he’ll have lots of options throughout the season and I wonder if the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day, if he’s ready, will be a good option? He won at the meeting last year and it might just be a nice launchpad for him.

Very thankful to report that a Remastered seems none the worse for his fall @NewburyRacing. Gutted as he was running a terrific race & who knows what might of been but most importantly there will be others days to look forward to with him 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kFfbVzgZwW — David Pipe (@DavidPipeRacing) November 27, 2021

What next for the Trophy principals? As for the horses that finished the race, the winner CLOUDY GLEN was cut to 20/1 for the Grand National and that is the obvious target for him. After all, he jumps well, he likes better ground and he’s a thorough stayer. A winner today off 140, he’ll be looking at a mark in the region of 150 when he’s reassessed on Tuesday which will ensure him a spot in the big one. Given he goes so well fresh – this was his third seasonal reappearance victory – perhaps we won’t see him over fences again until after the National weights are out. He’ll have to prove himself over the Aintree birch if he is aimed at the National, while a career-high mark won’t be easy to overcome, either. On balance the 20/1 looks skinny enough with those factors in mind, but it might not be all about Aintree for him and it will be good to see if he can back this effort up off his revised handicap mark. The other one who ran an absolute blinder was FIDDLERONTHEROOF, who tried tremendously hard to reel in Cloudy Glen and he was beaten just half-a-length at the line. Remastered’s fall slightly hampered him four out but he had plenty of time to get on top and just couldn’t quite make up the ground – a slight error at the third last not helping his cause. This was a terrific effort off 150, though, and while his resolution was questioned after a string of seconds as a novice, you couldn’t crab him for attitude today. This was a career-best and he could make his mark in graded company yet.

Fiddlerontheroof ran a super race in second